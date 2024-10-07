Final Day To Register To Vote In Georgia, Here’s What You Should Know

Today is the final day for residents in Georgia to register to vote. Those who are eligible to vote include U.S. Citizens who are at least 18, and individuals who are currently not serving a felony sentence.

Georgia residents can register by visiting My Voter Page and filing out an application. Voters can also request and case an absentee ballot to secure their vote by Nov. 5.

Georgia’s election has been in the midst of controversy for years. In September, the NAACP, the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and ACLU of Georgia, filed a lawsuit to end certain provisions in S.B. 189, a new Georgia law that would permit baseless mass challenges to eligible voters and could create new barriers for unhoused and housing-insecure voters.

“Senate Bill 189 is an outrageous attack on the Black vote and the fundamental right to participate in our democracy. This law not only targets our most vulnerable communities but also seeks to silence the voices that demand change,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP. “We call for accountability: every eligible Georgian must have the opportunity to vote without fear of intimidation or unnecessary barriers. The power of the Black vote is undeniable, and we will not stand by while it is threatened.”

Currently, there are 8.2 million registered voters in Georgia. In 2020, 5 million people turned out to vote in the state. It’s likely that Georgia will see another huge turnout on Nov. 5. “In 2020, 11,000 votes were the difference between Georgia going blue or Georgia sticking with Donald Trump,” Mayor Andre Dickens told ADW. “The road to the White House now goes through Georgia.”

About Post Author