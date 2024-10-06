Psychiatric nurse practitioner Dr. Joanne McDougal Patterson is solving a problem for Atlantans in need of help for mental health issues by bringing assistance and treatment to their doors. The enterprising caregiver has established the first-ever mobile tiny home clinic in metro Atlanta and making a big impact on mental well being.

Dr. Patterson says she plans to take the mobile psychiatric clinic on the road and intends to station it in communities where access is an issue and emotional well being is put on the back burner, while parents and patients, particularly moms, put their emotional well being on the back burner to deal with the stresses of daily life.

“The idea came from me wanting to make sure that there was accessible and comfortable mental health care for the women and children in Metro Atlanta,” Dr. Patterson said. “Oftentimes we hear about mental health treatment, but people don’t seek the treatment, simply because the environment is a little scary and there a stigma and the perception of mental health is in a negative light,” she said.

The mom and entrepreneur is dedicated to giving the mothers and their families a comfortable and safe space to heal in the cozy clinic on wheels. The structure is 22 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet high.

The tiny home clinic offers a warm and inviting setting reminiscent of a home, creating a comfortable environment for patients, particularly women and children, to receive specialized treatment. She also created the ReLeaf Boutique, a mental wellness herbal apothecary empowering individuals to take charge of their mental health.

In addition to her physical clinic, she also offers virtual visits to individuals located in Maryland, Washington D.C., Florida, and Nevada. This virtual option ensures that distance or geographical barriers do not hinder anyone from accessing the care they need. To further enhance accessibility, the clinic accepts all commercial insurances, Maryland Medicaid, Georgia Medicaid, and offers self-pay options.

To learn more about McDougal Patterson’s groundbreaking approach to mental healthcare and explore the various services provided, follow @drjoannepsychiatry on social media and visit https://linktr.ee/drjoannepsychiatry

Dr. Joanne Psychiatry is a private practice whose aim is to improve access to mental health care and provide community and culturally appropriate integrative psychiatric treatment to the modern woman and her family.

For inquiries, contact [email protected] or 888-210-4050

