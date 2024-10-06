Digital Daily

Team Harris-Walz Launch ‘Athletes For Harris’ With Magic Johnson, Dawn Stalley, Chris Paul And More

Team Harris-Walz has launched Athletes for Harris, a new campaign effort to organize and mobilize athletes and coaches to campaign for Team Harris-Walz in the final sprint of the election.

Athletes are among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz. Sporting events and games are also key moments that draw in large and politically diverse audiences, audiences that are increasing their reach with Gen Z and younger men. This fall, Team Harris-Walz will leverage these moments and athletes to organize, reach, and make its case to voters, including through:

  • Expanding its support among athletes, including the endorsement of 15 NFL Hall of Famers today alone
  • Paid media blitz focused on key upcoming games and digital ads targeting sports fans
  • Athletes for Harris-Walz co-chairs campaign push to recruit fellow athletes to campaign and share content ahead of the election
  • Athletes on the ground in key battleground states

Athletes for Harris-Walz Co-Chairs:

Today, the campaign launched Athletes for Harris-Walz, whose ten co-chairs will be focused on recruiting fellow athletes to help the campaign through travel, fundraising, and using their social platforms to raise the stakes of this election. These co-chairs include:

Thomas Booker, defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles

Magic Johnson, Lansing, Michigan native, former Michigan State Spartan, NBA Hall of Famer, and former Point Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers

Billie Jean King, trailblazing tennis champion and winner of 39 Grand Slam titles.

Steve Kerr, former University of Arizona Wildcat and Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors and nine-time NBA champion

Ali Krieger, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion and U.S. Olympian

Candace Parker, former University of Tennessee Volunteer, WNBA MVP, 3x WNBA Champion, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, and 2008 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Doc Rivers, former Marquette University Golden Eagle, Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and former NBA Champion

Dawn Staley, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, Hall of Fame basketball player and coach, former WNBA player for the Charlotte Sting, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Head Coach of the NCAA Champion South Carolina Gamecocks

Ali Truwit, a Paralympic swimmer and two-time silver medalist

Chris Paul, Winston-Salem native, former Wake Forest Demon Deacon, point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist

Leveraging Sports and Athletes to Reach Key Voters

Sports and gaming are critical ways to break through to politically diverse audiences. Already, Team Harris-Walz is leveraging big sports moments to reach high-male viewer audiences with targeted paid media investments and earned media in battleground states: major college football matchupsNFL games, the Olympics, MLB primetime games, and mobile billboards targeting Latino voters at boxing matchesLa Liga matches, and El Súper Clásico.

As a part of the campaign’s final push toward Election Day, Team Harris-Walz will up its investments into this fall’s biggest games both through traditional television buys and digitally, including some of college football’s biggest games this weekend: Alabama vs. Georgia, USC vs. Wisconsin, Penn State vs. Illinois, Michigan vs. Minnesota, and Duke vs. UNC. The campaign will also seize on primetime games and events that generate huge audiences like Sunday and Monday Night Football, the PGA Presidents Cup, and the final slate of MLB regular season games.

Online, the campaign is increasing its investments and outreach to platforms where sports, gaming, and their audiences frequent, like IGNTwitch, and TikTok. And this week, Vice President Harris sat down with All the Smoke, a podcast hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country.  

Coinciding with the launch of Athletes for Harris, Coach Walz is attending tomorrow’s University of Michigan Wolverines versus the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers game at The Big House. During his visit, Coach Walz will be talking with students about the power of their vote and the importance of organizing on their campuses. His trip to Ann Arbor is part of the Harris-Walz campaign and DNC’s efforts to mobilize and organize on college campuses across the country. Coach Walz’s trip to the University of Michigan builds on his recent campaign events with students across the country as they head back to school, including events with students from Arizona State UniversityMichigan State UniversityGeorgia Tech, and the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

The following is a statement from Athletes for Harris Co-Chair Earvin “Magic” Johnson:

“I’m so happy to be a part of Athletes for Harris. I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do. She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line. She showed all of us – and showed the world – that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate. We are not going backwards; we are moving forward. For all of the athletes out there, don’t be afraid to use your platforms – we need all of you to get involved. Share this with your friends that Vice President Harris has an agenda that will move the country forward. The Magic Man is on board.”

 

