Team Harris-Walz Launch ‘Athletes For Harris’ With Magic Johnson, Dawn Stalley, Chris Paul And More

Leveraging Sports and Athletes to Reach Key Voters

Sports and gaming are critical ways to break through to politically diverse audiences. Already, Team Harris-Walz is leveraging big sports moments to reach high-male viewer audiences with targeted paid media investments and earned media in battleground states: major college football matchups, NFL games, the Olympics, MLB primetime games, and mobile billboards targeting Latino voters at boxing matches, La Liga matches, and El Súper Clásico.

As a part of the campaign’s final push toward Election Day, Team Harris-Walz will up its investments into this fall’s biggest games both through traditional television buys and digitally, including some of college football’s biggest games this weekend: Alabama vs. Georgia, USC vs. Wisconsin, Penn State vs. Illinois, Michigan vs. Minnesota, and Duke vs. UNC. The campaign will also seize on primetime games and events that generate huge audiences like Sunday and Monday Night Football, the PGA Presidents Cup, and the final slate of MLB regular season games.

Online, the campaign is increasing its investments and outreach to platforms where sports, gaming, and their audiences frequent, like IGN, Twitch, and TikTok. And this week, Vice President Harris sat down with All the Smoke, a podcast hosted by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country.

Coinciding with the launch of Athletes for Harris, Coach Walz is attending tomorrow’s University of Michigan Wolverines versus the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers game at The Big House. During his visit, Coach Walz will be talking with students about the power of their vote and the importance of organizing on their campuses. His trip to Ann Arbor is part of the Harris-Walz campaign and DNC’s efforts to mobilize and organize on college campuses across the country. Coach Walz’s trip to the University of Michigan builds on his recent campaign events with students across the country as they head back to school, including events with students from Arizona State University, Michigan State University, Georgia Tech, and the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

The following is a statement from Athletes for Harris Co-Chair Earvin “Magic” Johnson:

“I’m so happy to be a part of Athletes for Harris. I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do. She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line. She showed all of us – and showed the world – that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate. We are not going backwards; we are moving forward. For all of the athletes out there, don’t be afraid to use your platforms – we need all of you to get involved. Share this with your friends that Vice President Harris has an agenda that will move the country forward. The Magic Man is on board.”