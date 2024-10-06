Digital Daily

Obama To Campaign For Harris In Key Swing States

  • Black Information Network
Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

According to WMAR, Obama will travel to battleground states to hold rallies to garner support for Harris in her last push for the White House.

The former president will first rally voters in Pittsburgh on October 10.

Obama’s campaign for Harris comes after he endorsed the vice president following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race in July.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people,” Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

The former president also gave a rousing speech in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention.

“We can’t just rely on the ideas of the past. We need to chart a new way forward to meet the challenges of today,” Obama said. “And Kamala understands this.”

