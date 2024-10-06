Fulton Probate Court To Offer Halloween Costume Weddings On October 31st

On Oct. 31, 2024, also known as ‘Halloween,’ Fulton County Probate Court will offer a special session of their weekly free wedding ceremonies, typically known as “Forever Fridays.” Couples with a Fulton County marriage license will have two opportunities to wed for free at 11am and 2pm on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the Historic Fulton County Courthouse located at 136 Pryor Street, SW, in downtown Atlanta.

“Since we began offering free weddings every Friday in 2023, Fulton County Probate Court has officiated over 2,500 couples. The institution of marriage carries health, wealth and societal benefits and Probate Court is happy to promote the start of new families in Fulton County,” announced Chief Judge Kenya Johnson. “We first received a single request from a couple to marry in costume and by the third request, we realized that non-traditional, costume weddings were ‘a thing’ and that we as a court should have some fun with it!” said Judge Johnson. Fulton Probate Court has offered other themed wedding events including St. Valentine’s Day, senior vow renewals for couple married over 30 years, and special Atlanta Pride wedding opportunities for same-sex couples.

Halloween costumes were traditionally modeled after figures such as vampires, ghosts skeletons and witches. Over time, costume selections have extended to include popular characters from fiction, celebrities and generic architypes such as ninjas and princesses.(credit: Wikipedia)

With no appointment needed, any betrothed couple with or without a costume will be able to celebrate the joy of their love on Thursday, October 31st at 11am and 2pm. Those exchanging vows are allowed to invite up to 6 guests to witness their love. The ceremony will be free to all couples with a Fulton County marriage license

