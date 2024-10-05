Self-Proclaimed BLM Activist Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For Fraud

Photo: Getty Images

A self-proclaimed activist was sentenced on Thursday (October 3) after he started a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization to defraud donors.

According to WTOL, Sir Maejor Page was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he was found guilty in April of wire fraud and money laundering.

The sentencing comes after Page was accused of posing as a Black Lives Matter leader and misrepresenting a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization.

Police said Page created and operated a social media page called “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta” and accepted monetary donations that he ultimately used to make purchases related to food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, home security systems, tailored suits, and accessories.

According to authorities, the BLMGA social media page received over $467,000 in donations. All of the money was transferred to a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc,” which was owned and operated by Page.

Page previously said the funds were being used to fight for George Floyd and that “none of the funds have been used for personal items. All movement-related,” according to the FBI.

However, authorities say one of the largest purchases made from the BLMGA account was to a title company for the purchase of a home and an adjacent vacant lot in Toledo for 112,000.

Page was arrested after the FBI and Toledo Police Department raided a home in September 2020.