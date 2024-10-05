AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival, 5K Run To Feature Lil Kim On Oct. 19

The 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run presented by AHF Pharmacy and Wells Fargo – originally scheduled for September 28th – is now set for Saturday, October 19th and still will feature multiple award-winning rapper and hip-hop artist Lil’ Kim.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, hosts AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run which raises more than $1 million each year for 13 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations.
Past AIDS Walk Atlanta artists have included Ashanti, Myá, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Monica, Sevyn Streeter, Wale, and Trina.
This is the second time Lil’ Kim has joined AHF to educate audiences about the fight against HIV/AIDS. In 2021, she headlined AHF’s Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.