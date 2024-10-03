NAACP Takes Legal Action Against Beauty Corporations For Toxic Hair Relaxers Marketed Towards Black Women

The NAACP, in partnership with leading civil rights law firm Singleton Schreiber, has filed a lawsuit to demand justice for Black women who have been exposed to harmful chemicals in popular hair relaxers or perms.

The lawsuit targets major beauty corporations, including Soft Sheen-Carson LLC, which have profited from marketing these products to Black women and other women of color without adequately disclosing the health risks involved.

According to a press release from the NAACP, chemical hair relaxers have been linked to a variety of serious health conditions, including uterine, ovarian, and endometrial cancers, as well as uterine fibroids.

Many women have undergone painful and life-altering surgeries, such as hysterectomies and myomectomies, as a result of the health damage caused by prolonged use of these products. The NAACP is seeking accountability for the billions of dollars earned by corporations at the expense of Black women’s health.

Janette McCarthy Wallace, General Counsel for the NAACP said that they will, “use all its legal might to seek justice from those companies that have profited while these beauty products harmed Black women.”

Partner at Singleton Schreiber, Danielle Ward Mason, reinforced the law firm’s commitment to mission by stating: “By holding these companies accountable, we’re sending a strong message that corporations profiting at the expense of women’s health will face justice.”

As part of their awareness campaign, Singleton Schreiber released a video revealing the hidden dangers behind these products, which were once glamorized by advertising featuring young Black women with sleek, straight hair.

The video points to chemicals like sodium hydroxide, a key ingredient in lye relaxers, which has been shown to burn the skin, cause baldness, and potentially lead to long-term health risks. These chemicals are part of a group known as endocrine disruptors, substances that can interfere with hormonal balance and have been linked to various forms of cancer.

For decades, beauty corporations have pushed these relaxers on Black women, exploiting Eurocentric beauty standards that society has long favored. This lawsuit not only seeks financial compensation for those affected but also calls for transparency and greater awareness of the risks associated with these products.

By bringing this issue to the forefront, the NAACP and Singleton Schreiber aim to ensure that Black women are protected from future harm and that the beauty industry is held accountable for its actions.

