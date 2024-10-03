How Fani Willis’ RICO Case Plays A Role In Jack Smith’s Unsealed Evidence Against Trump

The 2024 “October Surprise” came in the form of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealing a motion that details Jack Smith’s case against Donald Trump and his attempt to overturn the 2020 Election.

On Oct. 2, Smith, special counsel for Department of Justice, released a 165-page motion that details how Trump acted on his own accord to change election results in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Smith made updates to his motion after Republican members of the Supreme Court ruled that a U.S. President has immunity from crimes if they commit the alleged crime as a presidential duty. Smith argues that Trump was not using his presidential duties when he attempted to interfere with the election.

A year before Smith introduced his case against Trump, Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis laid the groundwork for Trump’s alleged criminal activities.

On Aug. 23, 2023, Willis revealed her RICO indictment against Trump and his co-defendants. “Based on information developed by that investigation, a Fulton County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment, charging nine individuals with violations of Georgia Law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state..The indictment includes 41 felony counts, and it’s 97 pages long,” Willis said.

Those charged include Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, and Cathy Latham.

The RICO case centered around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

In Jack Smith’s newest motion against Trump, he details how Trump attempted to defraud Georgia voters by writing Trump “had early notice that his claims of election fraud in Georgia were false. Around mid-November, Campaign advisor [redacted] told the defendant that his claim that a large number of dead people had voted in Georgia was false. The defendant continued to press the claim anyway, including in a press appearance on November 29, when he suggested that a large enough number of dead voters had cast ballots to change the outcome of the election in Georgia.”

Smith also added, “In the post-election period, [redacted] also took on the role of updating the defendant on a near-daily basis on the Campaign’s unsuccessful efforts to support any fraud claims…. He told the defendant that if the Campaign took these claims to court, they would get slaughtered, because the claims are all ‘bullshit.’ [Redacted] was privy in real time to the findings of the two expert consulting firms the Campaign retained to investigate fraud claims — [redacted] and [redacted] — and discussed with the defendant their debunkings on all major claims. For example, [redacted] told the defendant that Georgia’s audit disproved claims that [redacted] had altered votes.”

Smith’s motion also details how Trump pressured his former VP Mike Pence to not certify the election. This eventually led to the violence that occurred on Jan. 6. Pence told Trump he would not go along with the plan.

“On January 6, the defendant sent to the Capitol a crowd of angry supporters, whom the defendant had called to the city and inundated with false claims of outcome-determinative election fraud, to induce Pence not to certify the legitimate electoral vote and to obstruct the certification.”

The violence on Jan. 6 was an attempt to stop the certification of election results.

“Although the attack on the Capitol successfully delayed the certification for approximately six hours, the House and Senate resumed the Joint Session at 11:35 p.m. But the conspirators were not done.”

As rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump was told by an aide of Pence’s evacuation. According to Smith’s motion,Trump responded: “So what?”

About Post Author