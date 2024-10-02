Rich Homie Quan’s Cause Of Death Reveals Deeper Issue Of How Drug Use Impacts Hip-Hop Culture

Rich Homie Quan stood out in hip-hop while in the midst of a city full of rap stars. When Atlanta became known as hip-hop’s new epicenter in the 2010s, Rich Homie Quan was one of the voices that contributed to the city’s success in the music industry.

However, Rich Homie Quan was the latest rapper to die before the age of 40.

On Sept. 5, news broke that the Atlanta-based rapper was rushed to Grady Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his home. Today, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death.

“The cause of death is listed as the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. His death is ruled as an accident,” according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Rap has always served as an artistic tool for expressing the joy and pain of being Black and existing in America. The art form has been used to put a microscope on issues such as police brutality, poverty, and crime. But, at some point, the revelation of issues in the Black community became a celebration of those same issues. The promotion of violence against other Black people (Drill music) and harmful drug use has perpetuated dysfunction that is often accepted in the name of culture. But when does the culture check itself? When will the most powerful voices stand up and call for an end to violence in Black communities, and an end to drug addiction? Through lyrics, some rappers have promoted the use of harmful drugs such as lean (a mixture of Codeine and Sprite), Percocets and Xanax. But the repercussions of drug use are rarely presented through music and its impact is only seen when it’s too late. Along with Rich Homie Quan, hip-hop has witnessed legendary artists such as Pimp C, Chris Kelly of Kris Kross, Juice WRLD, Gangsta Boo, and DJ Screw all reportedly pass due to drug overdose. There have been movements and moments where problems have been addressed, but an overall shift will need to take place. The focus on health in hip-hop is paramount as the genre continues to grow.

