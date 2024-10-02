Exclusive: Atlanta Hosts Military Influencers Conference, Killer Mike Shares The Importance Of Black Vets

This week, Atlanta is hosting the Military Influencer Conference (MIC), a pioneering event that bridges the gap between the military and civilian sectors.

Led by U.S. Army veteran and entrepreneur Curtez Riggs, MIC has become the first of its kind, empowering military-connected entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders to drive innovation and economic growth within the $100 billion creator economy.

Aligning with the White House’s Creator Economy Initiative, the conference focuses on giving military veterans and their communities access to opportunities that foster both creative expression and entrepreneurship.

A highlight of the conference included the BLK OPS Roadshow + Live Panel, which featured Grammy Award-winning artist and Atlanta native Killer Mike, alongside notable figures such as Tracey Lloyd, Executive Director of The Emily J.T. Perez Foundation, General Remo Butler and Leo Damiron, Manager at Military & Veteran Strategic Partnerships National University.

The panel discussion, moderated by Georgia House Representative Tanya Miller, touched on everything from community-building to the unique challenges veterans face when transitioning into the civilian workforce.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Killer Mike, known for his advocacy and activism, shared his deep respect for Black veterans and their contributions throughout history. “I’m inspired by the service and sacrifice that Black veterans have made, whether you’re talking about Crispus Attucks, the Buffalo Soldiers, the Harlem Hellcats, or just our cats coming home today,” he said. “Black people are amazing patriots, and they deserve to have their voices amplified.”

During the discussion, Killer Mike delved into issues of distrust between law enforcement and communities saying, “I think a healthy distrust of the state is necessary. But Americans, we have to understand that on the other side of that badge is an American, and on the side of the badge, it’s not in the newsroom, it’s an American. We have to dedicate ourselves as communities to servicing our community.”

Tracey Lloyd, highlighted the disconnect that sometimes occurs when veterans are placed into civilian roles without adequate preparation or understanding from their peers. “If you’re in corporate America, if you’re hiring veterans, ensure that the body is ready for the organ,” Lloyd continues, “You have to make sure culturally, that people understand who veterans are, the value that the veterans bring, what is that value proposition and to ensure that it is a welcoming environment.”

Following the BLK OPS panel, comedian Donnell Rawlings hosted a comedy show for attendees. However, beyond the panel discussions, the conference provided a platform for companies, nonprofits, and influencers to collaborate and find ways to support veterans in both business and creative pursuits.

The Emily J.T. Perez Foundation, for instance, shared their initiative of taking Black and Latino middle school-aged girls to leadership camps run by West Point female cadets. “We need more companies and nonprofits to get behind our youth, to provide them with skills and exposure that will serve them well in the future,” said Lloyd.

The MIC gathering in Atlanta reinforces the idea that, through innovation and collaboration, veterans and military families can harness their unique talents to create lasting impact in both the civilian and creative worlds.

The Military Influencers Conference kicked off on September 29 and will conclude on October 3.

