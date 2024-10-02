Gentle Warriors Academy Graduates First Class of Fathers Incorporated’s Program at Evolution Center That Serves the Unhoused

The Gentle Warriors Academy (GWA), the service delivery arm of Fathers Incorporated (FI), a not-for-profit working to build stronger families and communities, one father at a time, is proud to announce it graduated 11 fathers who had been participating in six weeks of in-person classes in its “Next Level Fatherhood” and “Next Level Life Skills” programs. This is the first time the programs have been offered to those who are experiencing homelessness and benefiting from the services of the Gateway Center’s Evolution Center . The Gentle Warriors Academy (GWA), the service delivery arm of(FI), a not-for-profit working to build stronger families and communities, one father at a time, is proud to announce it graduated 11 fathers who had been participating in six weeks of in-person classes in its “Next Level Fatherhood” and “Next Level Life Skills” programs. This is the first time the programs have been offered to those who are experiencing homelessness and benefiting from the services of the

Ranging in age from 34 to 62, the fathers completed fatherhood-centered curriculum that has been taking place two days a week for two hours each day since August 12, 2024 on topics such as, but not limited to:

Self-Assessment/Readiness Expectations + Prioritizing Systems Management Consistency Conflict Resolution Responsibility Visioning Communication Emotional Wellness Temperament Integrity Masculinity

Fathers Incorporated’s “Next Level” programs are designed to empower, add value and transform dads to contribute to the strengthening of their children and families and are designed to help adult fathers (18+) learn and incorporate practices and behaviors for managing the responsibilities of being parents/co-parents and partners, regardless of where they live.

Speakers included Beau Gaudreau, Fathers Incorporated’s class instructor, Jesse Santoyo class valedictorian, Shona Shaw, Program Manager, Gateway Evolution Center, Javin Foreman, Project Director, Fathers Incorporated’s Gentle Warriors Academy, and Raphael Holloway, CEO, Gateway Center. Greg Clay, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, City of Atlanta, served as the event’s keynote where he spoke about redemption, resilience and reconciliation.

About Fathers Incorporated

Fathers Incorporated (FI), founded 20 years ago in 2004, works to change the current societal and cultural definition of family to be inclusive of fathers and works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father’s marital status, economic status or geographic location.

About Gateway Center’s Evolution Center

Gateway Center is a proven leader and has positioned itself to be adaptable to respond to the needs of the homeless community. Gateway Center programs are designed to address the underlying barriers that prevent individuals and families from transitioning out of homelessness, such as unemployment, behavioral health, housing affordability, and/or medical conditions. Evolution Center provides emotional and physical support for men who are experiencing homelessness. Evolution Center is designed to provide low barrier access to safe shelter that is voluntary 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The goal of this program is to provide shelter beds and additional wraparound supports that can improve health outcomes, reconnect individuals with the families and community, and for many, aid in creating a pathway to long-term stable housing.

About Post Author