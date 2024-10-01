Thousands Forced To Shelter In Place As Chemical Fire At Conyers BioLab Facility Reveals The Plant’s Troubling History

A massive chemical fire at a BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, ignited chaos across the region, sending over 90,000 residents into emergency shelters and spreading a thick haze of dangerous smoke and chemical odor as far as Atlanta.

The fire, which began early Sunday, Sept. 29, sent towering plumes of dark smoke into the sky, visible for miles, and the situation escalated into a public health concern as chlorine, a harmful chemical irritant, was detected in the air.

Residents east of Atlanta were ordered to remain indoors on Monday, Sept. 30, over 24 hours after the fire began. Officials advised people to turn off their air conditioning, seal their windows, and avoid exposure to the potentially toxic air.

“For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” Rockdale County authorities emphasized.

By Monday morning, the impact of the fire had extended beyond the immediate vicinity. Atlanta, located roughly 25 miles from the source of the fire, was cloaked in a chemical haze that prompted city officials to take swift action. Mayor Andre Dickens announced that firefighters were dispatched across the city to check air quality using specialized detectors.

“We believe the hazy conditions and chemical smell are related to the BioLab fire,” a statement from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency read. “Latest plume modeling indicates it moving to the northeast, which it is clearly not.”

Closer to the fire’s epicenter in Rockdale County, emergency teams detected chlorine in the air, a chemical often used in cleaning products and pool treatments. Exposure to chlorine gas can cause irritation to the respiratory system, eyes, and skin, making it a serious health risk, especially for vulnerable populations.

The fire broke out when a malfunction in the sprinkler system caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, leading to the blaze and the subsequent release of hazardous materials.

According to Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel, the fire erupted around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant, which produces pool and spa chemicals. Although there were employees inside the plant at the time, no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, an estimated 17,000 residents from northern Rockdale County were evacuated from their homes as the fire intensified. Thousands more were ordered to shelter in place as the fire sent plumes of chemicals into the atmosphere. Major roadways, including Interstate 20, were closed in both directions as well.

Authorities managed to bring the fire under control by late Sunday afternoon, though a small fire on the plant’s roof reignited later that day. Fire crews remained on-site to prevent any further flare-ups and monitor air quality in the area.

By Monday morning, the interstate was reopened, though several county offices and roads remained closed as officials continued to manage the crisis.

However, on Tuesday around 4 a.m., Rockdale County updated safety guidelines, stating that the plume is “banking down and moving throughout the county” due to the weather. “If the cloud moves over your vicinity, please shelter in place until the cloud moves out.”

“Our top priority is ensuring the community’s safety, and our teams are working around the clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a spokesperson said in a statement released on Monday. “We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible.”

The BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia, has faced a long history of safety violations and scrutiny. Following a fire in 2004, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched an investigation into the facility. In 2020, the Chemical Safety Board noted a similar incident, raising concerns about recurring safety risks.

Further investigation by 11Alive revealed more than a dozen violations reported by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), most of them categorized as “serious.” Since the 2004 fire, BioLab has incurred at least $67,000 in fines from OSHA for various safety breaches.

Local residents, such as Andre Kellogg, have expressed growing alarm over the facility’s continued operation despite these violations. Kellogg shared his concerns, stating, “I’m very concerned. We have to decide what’s good and what’s best. Looking at the current situation, if it doesn’t turn around, people are going to have to leave the county.” He added, “For them to fail OSHA requirements and still receive those chemicals and still manufacture using chemicals, that is a significant challenge for us.”

