Black And Latinx Doctors Disproportionately Serve More Low-Income Patients, New Study Reveals

A recently published study has revealed that Black and Latinx doctors are significantly more likely to treat low-income patients, particularly those on Medicaid, than their white counterparts.

The research, which appeared in the Annals of Family Medicine, underscores the pressing need for Medicaid and Medicare expansion and the importance of increasing diversity in the medical field.

According to the study, doctors from communities “underrepresented in medicine” — including Black and Latinx physicians — have considerably higher odds of accepting Medicaid patients. This patient group often faces barriers to accessing quality healthcare, and Medicaid is a critical lifeline for millions.

However, not all physicians accept Medicaid due to lower reimbursement rates. The data show that Black doctors are 60 percent more likely, and Latinx doctors 40 percent more likely, to treat Medicaid beneficiaries than white doctors.

The study adds to growing evidence that doctors from underrepresented backgrounds often set up practices in low-income areas and communities of color that have long been underserved. The lead author of the study, Anushree Vichare, emphasized that while it’s important to recognize the contributions of minority doctors, the burden of caring for underserved populations should not rest solely on their shoulders.

Instead, the study calls for broader efforts to retain and develop talent across the medical profession, ensuring that all doctors — regardless of race or ethnicity — are supported in their roles.

“Our research suggests Black and Latino family medicine doctors play a crucial role in providing health care for people living in marginalized communities. Building a more diverse and representative health workforce leads to better healthcare for all and is also imperative from a social justice standpoint,” Vichare shared with U.S. News & World Report.

The findings of the study arrive at a time when the medical field faces challenges to maintaining diversity. In 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled affirmative action unconstitutional, which has raised concerns about how future medical school admissions will impact the representation of doctors from underrepresented backgrounds.

“We, as a society, must ensure that individuals underrepresented in medicine are given fair and equal opportunities to pursue medical degrees. It is also essential to foster an inclusive culture within healthcare institutions that values diversity and promotes retention and professional growth of diverse staff,” Vichare said.

The study points out that diversity in healthcare is not just a matter of equity but of public health. Patients in marginalized communities often trust and feel more comfortable with doctors who share their backgrounds or understand their experiences, leading to better care and health outcomes.

While the study focuses on the contributions of Black and Latinx doctors, Vichare stresses that all clinicians, regardless of background, need support to thrive.

“For clinicians, recruitment is the first step. It’s a very critical step. But we also need to ensure that they’re investing in retaining and growing and helping all clinicians thrive with fair and equal opportunities. Investments in other workforce can be really critical, but at the same time, these investments should be across the professional continuum,” Vichare said.

