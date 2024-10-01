Atlanta Hawks Honor Dikembe Mutombo During 2024 Media Day

On the day the Atlanta Hawks held their 2024 Media Day, news broke that Hawks legend Dikembe Mutombo passed at 58.

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA, including a stint with the Hawks in the late 1990s which led to multiple playoff runs. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and also played with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and New Jersey Nets.

Trae Young and the Hawks shared their thoughts on Mutombo’s untimely passing.

“I want to start by sending my condolences to Dikembe Mutombo,” Young said during the press conference. “I heard about it an hour ago. I have met him plenty of times. I know what he means for the basketball community and fans in Atlanta. The things that he did back home by building hospitals. All of the people he has affected around the world. That’s just as important as what he’s done here. We lost a legend today for sure.”

Young also shared insight on his fondest memory of Mutombo.

“One of the coolest moments was being with him at my old teammate Gorgui Dieng’s home. Mutombo was talking about so many stories. I know the African history they had together. That’s when I found out more about the hospitals he built back in his home country.”

Hawks guard Bogi Bogdanovic also spoke about Mutombo’s legacy.

“My condolences to Mutombo’s family,” Bogi said. “He’s a legend who led in the NBA and global basketball. Very sad news for everyone.”

Mutombo finished his Hall of Fame career with 3,289 blocks, second only to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830).

Beyond his play on the court, Mutombo was also noted for his humanitarian efforts that helped millions through his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation. He built hospitals in his homeland, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and was honored with numerous awards for his work in Africa to improve health conditions.

