Real Times Media Partners with Nate Jacobs Productions and the Music Hall to Amplify Untold Black Stories

Real Times Media, the parent company of the Michigan Chronicle, in partnership with the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, proudly announces the Detroit premiere of “Ruby,” a powerful musical retelling of the true story of Ruby McCollum. This groundbreaking production, set to debut in February 2025, aligns with Real Times Media’s mission to amplify important Black stories that might otherwise go untold.

“Ruby” explores the life of Ruby McCollum, a prosperous Black woman accused of murdering a white doctor in 1952 Florida. The musical, created by Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, brings to light the deep-rooted racism and sexual violence faced by even the most respected Black women in the Jim Crow South. Her trial became a national phenomenon.

Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of the Michigan Chronicle, explains the company’s involvement: “We became involved in the project after receiving a request to access the archives of the New Pittsburgh Courier, which heavily covered Ruby’s story through Zora Neale Hurston who was writing for the Courier at the time. Learning more about this compelling story through the request, we were intrigued. Seeing the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe bring the story to life on stage in Sarasota, Florida, that intrigue turned to excitement.

“I immediately knew more people needed to hear this story. And Detroit, the home of our headquarters, with its rich arts culture would be the perfect place and Black History Month would be the perfect time. Through the Michigan Chronicle and our partnership with the Music Hall, we are sure the production, which features a stellar cast of 20 powerful singers and dancers, will be a hit.”

The production showcases the talents of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Founder and Artistic Director, Nate Jacobs, who co-wrote the music and book with his brother, Michael Jacobs, and directs the show. The musical features original compositions that bring emotional depth to Ruby’s story, highlighting extraordinary Black talent throughout the creative team.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Real Times Media to bring Ruby’s story to Detroit,” said Nate Jacobs. “This collaboration allows us to reach a broader audience and make Ruby’s voice heard, since she wasn’t allowed to speak in her own defense at the time.”

Real Times Media’s involvement in bringing “Ruby” to Detroit demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovative storytelling and preserving important historical narratives. By partnering journalism with theater, Real Times Media continues to extend the reach of socially relevant stories deeply rooted in Black communities.

The Detroit production of “Ruby” will feature four performances at the Music Hall in February 2025, coinciding with Black History Month. This expanded production will bring the story to life at the Music Hall, offering audiences a rich, contextual educational experience.

“At the Music Hall, we’ve always been drawn to powerful stories that resonate with Detroit’s rich cultural heritage,” said Vince Paul, President and Artistic Director of the Music Hall. “Partnering with the Michigan Chronicle, an institution with such a long history of impact in our city, allows us to further realize our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and celebrating the stories that shape communities.”

For more information about “Ruby” and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tamura Veasy at [email protected].

Real Times Media is a multi-media company focused on urban news and entertainment. Its diverse portfolio of brands has a long history of bringing and amplifying important stories to Black communities. Visit www.realtimesmedia.com for more information.

