Exclusive: Army Vet, Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber To Talk TikTok At Military Influencers Conference

Deshauna Barber, an Army veteran, former Miss USA, and renowned motivational speaker, will take center stage October 1 at the Military Influencer Conference (MIC).

This year, Barber is set to discuss the powerful role TikTok plays in amplifying veteran voices, offering a unique glimpse into how the creator economy can serve those who have served.

With over 11 years of military service, Deshauna Barber made history in 2016 as the first soldier to be crowned Miss USA. Her platform instantly became a force for advocating increased support for soldiers suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Since then, her career has evolved from military service to becoming an internationally sought-after motivational speaker. She’s captivated audiences with her authenticity, earning the trust of Fortune 500 companies looking to inspire and engage their teams.

Yet, Barber’s mission has always remained the same: to uplift those who have worn the uniform and ensure their voices are heard.

At MIC, her focus is clear—highlighting the importance of digital platforms, like TikTok, in showcasing the untapped potential of veteran stories.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Barber says, “This conference gives a rare opportunity for individuals in the military community to come together, not for official activities, but to build community. It’s my second year going. I went last year as a speaker, so this year, being able to go in partnership with Tiktok is something I’m very excited for.”

Barber is an enthusiastic advocate for TikTok’s unique ability to allow creators to express themselves authentically. In her view, TikTok is a “come-as-you-are” platform where military veterans and entrepreneurs can share their personal stories, ideas, and talents without the pressures of aesthetics seen on other social platforms.

For Barber, TikTok has become more than just a social media tool. She has used her platform to share inspiring clips on everything from being a Black woman in the corporate world to discussing her experiences in the military. “For me, TikTok is a storytelling platform with the goal to inspire,” Barber said.

Earlier this year, she launched Women Veterans For Change, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the voices of female veterans. “Women veterans need to have a stronger voice in what’s happening around the world,” Barber said.

Although Barber has managed to build a brand and transcend into a public facing figure, it’s not always the same for others —especially other vets. Her advice to fellow veterans and entrepreneurs is simple but powerful: “I always say, find your craft and post,” Barber advised. “Sometimes we’re afraid people aren’t going to like what we post, but you’ll be shocked by what resonates.”

With MIC bringing together military-connected entrepreneurs, influencers, and advocates, Barber urges attendees to embrace every networking opportunity the conference offers.

Whether it’s exchanging business cards, connecting on LinkedIn, or simply striking up a conversation, Barber believes in the importance of fostering lasting relationships that could turn into future collaborations.

“One thing people don’t know about me is that I’m incredibly introverted,” Barber said. “You really have to do your best to drop that guard, bring as many business cards as possible, and prepare yourself to step outside your comfort zone.”

About Post Author