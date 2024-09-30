Atlanta Hawks Legend Dikembe Mutombo Has Passed At 58

Dikembe Mutombo has passed at 58. The Hall of Fame center and Atlanta Hawks legend battled brain cancer.

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA, including a stint with the Hawks in the late 1990s which led to multiple playoff berths. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and also played with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and New Jersey Nets.

A fierce defender, Mutombo finished with 3,289 blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830).

But beyond his play on the court, Mutombo was also noted for his humanitarian efforts that helped millions through his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation. He was honored with numerous awards for his work in Africa to improve health conditions.

Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler released a statement on his untimely passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Dikembe Mutombo’s passing. Dikembe was a proud and honorable man, who lived up to the definition of a word that became synonymous with his name – humanitarian. He used his many gifts and his platform to improve the lives of everyone he encountered, especially in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and throughout Africa. His passion for the game, its growth and the joy he brought to defense – including his undeniable presence and iconic ‘finger wag’ – made him a star on the court and with the fans around the globe. I was fortunate to have been able to call him a friend. My family and I were beyond proud to have him represent the Hawks organization on and off the court. With his jersey in the rafters, his life and legacy will always be remembered in Atlanta. On behalf of the entire Hawks organization, our thoughts, prayers and support are with Rose and their family at this difficult time.”

About Post Author