Atlanta Falcons Send New Orleans Saints Marching With Dramatic Game-Winning Field Goal

Before Sunday’s game, the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints bitter rivalry stood at 55-55. The NFC South foes kept the intensity at a high level with their first match-up of the 2024 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Falcons struck first following a punt when the Saints fumbled a fair catch and KhaDarel Hodge jumped on the ball for a touchdown.

However, the Saints would return the favor after Taysom Hill scored on the following drive. Hill would score again in the second quarter before leaving the game with an injury.

The Falcons caught a huge break after Matthew Judon tipped a pass from Derek Carr which led to a pick six by Troy Andersen.

In the third quarter, both defenses would step up as each team only notched three points.

But the fourth quarter would prove, again, why the Saints and Falcons are arguably the most intense rivalry in the NFL. After impressive drives, the Falcons would take a 23-17 lead.

But the Saints would answer in the final minutes of the game, scoring a touchdown to take a 24-23 with less than two minutes to play.

The Falcons would benefit from a pass interference call after a throw to wide receiver Darnell Mooney helped the team move closer to field goal range.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goals, the longest in Mercedes-Benz Stadium history, to secure the win for the Falcons.

Following the win, coach Raheem Morris spoke about the victory.

“Welcome to the National Football League,” Morris said. “It’s about having that mental stamina. That mental stamina enough to go out there and push and pursue and get your guys go out there and finish. And they certainly give me a nice chance to go out there and finish with our guys. You know, they fight every single week. I’m proud of them, not not just today, but in general.”

Each of the Falcons games have gone down to the wire this season.

When asked if the Falcons could be a team of destiny, Morris responded by saying, “I don’t feel like Cinderella. I feel like you gotta go out there and play every single game, and gotta go out there and try to win. The more poised team usually wins. And right now I’m trying to show my team poise. And try to show them what it looks like, what it feels like, what it feels like to be resilient. They’re showing our city, man, I can’t say enough good things about the fan base. Today, that place was a home field. That thing was rocking and almost caught me dancing. They got me out of character, and it was outstanding.”

The Falcons will not have long to celebrate, they’ll be back at the stadium in three days to face-off against the Tampa Bay Bucs in a Thursday Night Football showdown.

