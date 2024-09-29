Nataki Garrett Named Chair Of Theatre Communications Group Board

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has announced Nataki Garrett (she/her), multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, and co-artistic leader of One Nation, One Project, as chair of the TCG board.

Garrett succeeds Howard Steward (they/he), who served as the TCG board chair from November 2023 through October 2024. Garrett is joined by remaining vice chairs Hana S. Sharif (she/her), Artistic Director; Arena Stage, Washington, D.C, Merrique Jenson (she/her), Director; SocialScope Productions, Director; Transformations Youth Organization, Kansas City, MO, and John Fontillas (he/him), Planner, Architect, Partner; H3, New York, NY, as well as Angela Lee Gieras (she/her), Executive Director; Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, DC, as Treasurer.

“Harold Steward provided invaluable leadership and guidance as TCG continued to navigate the impacts of the pandemic,” says TCG Co-Executive Directors Emilya Cachapero and LaTeshia Ellerson in a joint statement. “It was under their leadership that we were able to forge a pathway forward, envisioning a way to restructure the organization that meets the moment we are in and positions us for stability and long-term success. We are deeply grateful to Howard for their support during this pivotal time. We are also deeply honored that Nataki Garrett, a longtime supporter of TCG and a national artistic leader, has agreed to serve as our new chair. We look forward to working alongside her to find new and innovative ways to further TCG’s mission.”

“Serving as Board Chair and working in partnership with leadership for TCG has been a great honor,” says Steward. “I look forward to continuing to serve as a board member through its transformative restructuring and supporting Nataki and my fellow board members as she steps into her new role. TCG—and by extension, our vast members throughout the industry—could not be in better hands.”

“TCG’s expanding leadership has an incredible opportunity to help our member theaters evolve our industry into a just and thriving ecology,” says Garrett. “Through its vast network of programming, its alumni and history of leading the industry through change, TCG remains dedicated to being a conduit for connection, programming, career development, advocacy and knowledge-building. These are all things I feel deeply passionate about and that I have rooted my career in. I am very excited and honored to support this dynamic leadership team through one of the most important transitions in the organization’s history. I am committed to doing everything I can as Chair to ensure they are successful.”

Garrett has served as board member for TCG since 2018. A change-maker, trailblazer, and 2024 winner of the prestigious Doris Duke Artist Award, Garrett is the CEO and Executive Director of the The Ladder Leadership Services, as well as the co-Artistic Director of One Nation/One Project and is leading their national arts and health initiative #ArtsforEveryBody.

In 2020, She co-founded the theater advocacy organization Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition (PNTC) – a national advocacy coalition organized to help the theater industry advocate for the $15B Shuttered Venue Operators Grant of historically unprecedented funding from the federal government. Garrett’s vision is to support artists; to manifest innovation; to inspire creativity and to ensure the future of performing arts by centering artists as thought leaders and change-makers who transform culture.

