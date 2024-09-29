Judge Who Handcuffed Teen During Field Trip Demoted To Speeding Tickets

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan judge is facing a demotion after ordering a teenager to wear handcuffs and a jail uniform for falling asleep in his courtroom during a field trip.

Judge Kenneth King lost courtroom duties last month following the 15-year-old girl’s tumultuous visit to Detroit’s 36th District Court. King singled out the teenager for falling asleep and allegedly having a bad attitude in front of her peers.

King went on to order the teen to wear jail clothes and handcuffs while on the field trip. He also threatened to send the girl to juvenile detention before releasing her.

The judge returned to court this week, but instead of handling key hearings in major felonies, King was assigned to the traffic division, where he will handle speeding tickets and other minor offenses, per the Associated Press.

“We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility,” Judge William McConico said in a statement.

King’s attorney, Todd Perkins, said his client is willing to work anywhere in court.

“He truly understands and wholeheartedly embraces the concept of teamwork,” Perkins said in a statement.

King is still facing a lawsuit filed by the girl’s mother, Latoreya Till, for “inflicting fear and severe emotional distress.”