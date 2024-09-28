Morehouse College Rises 5 Places Among Liberal Arts Colleges Nationwide

Morehouse College has risen five places to rank No. 95 among Liberal Arts Colleges nationwide, according to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The College maintains its position among the top five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the nation, reflected in its record enrollment of over 2,500 students with an average 3.7 GPA, for the incoming class of 2028. Of the over 7,000 applications received, only 43% were accepted due to the increased competitiveness amongst prospective students vying for a future at Morehouse College.

Additional national rankings for Morehouse College among National Liberal Arts Colleges include:

· No. 1 HBCU nationwide for Best Undergraduate Teaching; No. 1 among HBCUs in Georgia that men can attend; No. 28 among liberal arts colleges.

· No. 1 HBCU nationwide for Top Performers on Social Mobility for men; No. 1 in Georgia that men can attend; No. 3 in Georgia overall; No. 25 among liberal arts colleges nationwide.

· No. 1 business program among HBCUs in Georgia; No. 2 among HBCUs nationwide.

Morehouse enters the 2024-2025 academic year on the heels of a milestone year that culminated with President Joseph R. Biden delivering the keynote address at the 140th Commencement ceremony—the second sitting president to speak at a Morehouse graduation and Biden’s second visit to the College in the last three years.

Additionally, after seven years of service and nearly $300 million raised, Morehouse president, Dr. David A. Thomas, announced his intent to retire at the end of the academic year, which has commenced the search for the 13th president of Morehouse College. His impactful leadership has garnered international attention and forged partnerships that have significantly enhanced academic scholarship funding, advanced initiatives in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies both in the classroom and in the business, and strengthened international collaborations. As part of its ongoing growth, the College has begun construction on a new residence hall, followed by plans for a state-of-the-art student center. These developments herald a transformative era for the on-campus residential experience, further solidifying Morehouse’s commitment to providing students with world-class living and learning environments.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings mirror other nationwide recognitions, such ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, where Morehouse College received the “Best in Class” Award

for Highest Voting Rate at an HBCU, for its outstanding nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts, which led to high levels of student voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections. For more information about growth and innovation at Morehouse College,

