Exclusive: The Inaugural Military Influencer Conference Prepares To Kick Off In Atlanta

The highly anticipated Military Influencer Conference (MIC) is preparing to kick off in Atlanta from September 30 to October 3.

This is the first time the conference will be held in the peach state.

Founded by retired Army veteran Curtez Riggs, the conference promises to be a transformative experience for military-connected individuals looking to make their mark in entrepreneurship and social impact.

“The Military Influencer Conference was started out of a labor of love that literally merged what the military had taught me to what my desire was to be post-military,” Riggs explains. Drawing from his own journey of transitioning from military life to entrepreneurship, Riggs has crafted an event designed to inspire, connect, and empower those who have served.

This year, the MIC will take place at the Hilton Signia in Atlanta, Ga. “We wanted to find a more diverse location that had a military-connected community… Atlanta has organizations like Warrior Alliance and ATL Vets, which create an existing infrastructure that we can build upon.”

With a focus on five core areas—Influence, Innovation, Inclusion, Impact, and Inspiration—the conference aims to create a space where participants can learn, share, and grow together. Riggs highlights, “The first definition I was forced to learn when I joined the military was the definition of leadership. Leadership is the process of influencing others to accomplish a mission. The word influencer to me runs hand in hand with leadership.”

The conference features a diverse lineup of speakers, including notable figures like Killer Mike and Deshauna Barber. “*Everyone has a story, and I want them to share their background, their experiences, and their challenges. Those stories will have a massive impact in encouraging and inspiring the next generation.”

In addition to inspiring talks, the MIC will host a hiring fair, a community night focused on underrepresented communities, and a pitch competition where emerging entrepreneurs can showcase their ideas. “We want to ensure that those who need opportunities are given a platform to succeed,” Riggs states. The cash prize of $25,000 for the pitch competition, supported by valuable resources, aims to empower entrepreneurs in the military community.

For first-time attendees, Riggs advises, “Know your elevator pitch. This is my why. This is who I am. This is why I’m in the room, and this is what I want to take away from it.”

As the MIC continues to expand, Riggs envisions Atlanta becoming a hub for military innovators and social impact leaders. “We not only want to make Atlanta a base camp for us, but we also want to grow the opportunities in partnership with organizations that support veterans and their entrepreneurial journeys,” he says.

For more information about MIC, visit their website here.

