Exclusive: Founders Of Neurofit360 ATL Open Up About Their Journey To Redefining Neurological Rehabilitation

When life takes unexpected turns, it’s often resilience, perseverance and support that guide and pull us through. Well, Neurofit360 ATL is providing just that—with comprehensive rehabilitation programs to help people with various neurological needs.

Co-founded by Laquan and Camille Taylor, Neurofit360 ATL has become its own sanctuary of hope, innovation, and personalized care right in Atlanta, Ga.

The story behind Neurofit360 ATL begins with Laquan Taylor’s remarkable journey. Nearly a decade ago, Laquan was shot 15 times during a robbery, with one bullet striking his spinal cord.

The prognosis was grim—he was told he might never walk again. “I was in Grady for two months, after two months, I went to Shepherd Center. Then after the Shepherd Center, I went down to Tampa,” Laquan said. “I’m a veteran, and they have Tampa VA. At the spinal cord unit there, I did about a year and a half in inpatient rehab. Then I took a little break.”

His journey led him to Neurofit360 in Miami—and after rigorous physical therapy and emotional support, he was able to walk again. His experience with Neurofit360 was so transformational, it led Laquan to purchase a franchise of his own.

Camille Taylor, Laquan’s wife, has been a driving force behind the company. As COO, Camille plays an essential role in ensuring the seamless operation of the facility.

She ensures that Neurofit360 ATL runs smoothly. “I take care of all the behind the scenes things on a daily basis. I make sure that we have things that are set in place to make sure that the clients are taken care of,” Camille said.

She continues, “I was with him when he was going to the facility in Miami and I did see the difference that it did make. His confidence changed, his ability to want to do things changed. I saw it brought a fire back into him,” Camille said. “When he brought it to my attention that he wanted to possibly open your feet here in Georgia, I was, let’s do it.”

As both a client and owner of Neurofit360, Laquan detailed how each client initially begins with a comprehensive evaluation, application process, a doctor’s prescription followed by a custom plan developed by doctors of physical therapy. Clients aren’t just given exercises; they’re guided by a therapist through every minute of their session.

“The doctor would take me through a series of exercises at which level the doctor thinks I am, and from that, the doctor would then create a personalized treatment plan for me, specifically, no treatment plan and neurofib 360 the same because no injury is the same,” Laquan said.

Neurofit360 ATL treats a wide array of neurological conditions, from spinal cord injuries to traumatic brain injuries, strokes, and even autism. They’ve become a beacon of hope, particularly for young stroke survivors and spinal cord injury patients, who have seen remarkable improvements under the care of the Taylors and their expert team.

Neurofit360 ATL doesn’t just focus on the physical aspect of recovery. They understand that emotional and mental well-being are equally critical. “We’re trying to make it an all inclusive place where individuals can actually come and see an actual psychologist or a mental health professional. For me, personally, sometimes the biggest struggle is my own mental man. I’m afraid to walk. I’m afraid to walk alone,” Laquan said. “Once I can get past the mental piece and start to re-believe in myself, then you know, the sky’s the limit.”

Camille offers this advice for caregivers: “Keep going. ‘I love you.’ ‘What do you need?’ ‘How can I help you?’ ‘Is there anything that I can do for you?’ That will definitely give them the motivation and the push that they need, because sometimes they feel like they are alone, because they’re the one that’s actually living with the actual injury. There’s times where I can’t do anything for him, because I’m not going through it. I can’t feel his pain. But as long as he knows that if he needs a shoulder to cry on, I’m here.”

Since its founding, Neurofit360 ATL has already made a profound impact on its clients and their families. “Seeing the testimonials and hearing the testimonials, it makes it feel a lot more rewarding when you hear the client say, ‘Man, I can’t believe I you guys are here. Where have you guys been my whole life?”

The stories of transformation are endless—from a gunshot survivor taking steps again to a young stroke patient reclaiming independence. Neurofit360 ATL is truly transforming lives.

