T.I. and Tiny Awarded $71 Million In OMG Girlz Lawsuit Against Toy Company

Hip-hop couple T.I. and Tiny Harris are celebrating a monumental victory after winning a $71 million lawsuit against toy giant MGA Entertainment.

The Family Hustle stars, whose lawsuit claimed that MGA misappropriated the name, image, and likeness of their former teen girl group OMG Girlz, has emerged victorious after a lengthy legal battle.

The lawsuit, which spanned several years, centered around MGA’s popular L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. doll line, which T.I. and Tiny argued bore striking resemblances to the OMG Girlz — a girl group founded by Tiny in 2009 and led by her daughter Zonnique Pullins, along with Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna Womack.

The Xscape singer accused the toy company of infringing on the group’s intellectual property by copying their unique style and outfits, seen in both media photos and at specific public events.

The jury ultimately agreed, ruling that 15 of the more than 30 dolls in the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. line violated the group’s trade dress, which refers to the visual appearance, including the name, image, and likeness of the OMG Girlz.

This decision followed years of courtroom battles, including a mistrial in January 2023 and a brief victory for MGA in May 2023, before a Supreme Court ruling in June allowed for a retrial.

Zonnique Pullins took to Instagram to celebrate the victory, expressing her gratitude: “OMG ON ERRYTHANG,” she wrote. “Thank you to our team, the jurors, and my parents for giving us a platform to fight for our brand! Love you, mommy @majorgirl. When everybody was ready to quit, you said HELL NAH! Very much THAT GIRL.”

Tiny, the force behind OMG Girlz, had been vocal throughout the legal proceedings over the years. Last week, she shared side-by-side images on social media comparing the O.M.G. dolls to OMG Girlz’ unique ensembles.

“1 of many but biggest custom outfit in questioned! @omggirlz vs #OMGDolls last wk of court! God willing the truth will prevail!!!” said Tiny in an Instagram post.”

MGA’s legal team had dismissed the lawsuit as a “money grab” during the trial, but the jury found in favor of the hip-hop couple.

The victory comes just as the OMG Girlz released their first single in several years. Last week, the original trio reunited to drop “Motion.”

“God we thank you so much!!,” shared Tiny on Instagram.

