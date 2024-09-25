Over 700 Security Officials Endorse Kamala Harris Over ‘Unfit’ Trump

Photo: Getty Images

A group of former senior national security leaders has backed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, citing that former President Donald Trump is “unfit” and “ill-informed” for the position.

On Sunday (September 22), the National Security Leaders for America officially endorsed Harris with a letter signed by 741 people, ranging from general officers to former high-ranking national security officials, per Newsweek.

The letter labeled Trump as “unfit” for the job as Commander-in-Chief and a threat to the country’s democratic system.

“This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness. It is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism. Vice President Harris defends America’s democratic ideals, while former President Donald Trump endangers them,” the group said.

In its statement, the National Security Leaders for America argued that Trump’s false claims of election fraud and attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power in 2020 prove he is unfit for the position. The group also said Trump has “no remorse for” his actions leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol and “has made clear he will not respect the results of the 2024 election should he lose again.”

“That alone proves Mr. Trump is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief,” the statement reads.

“The contrast with Mr. Trump is clear: where Vice President Harris is prepared and strategic, he is impulsive and ill-informed,” the group adds.

The statement also cites Trump’s praise of dictators and authoritarians like China’s Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his adversarial nature toward “the leaders of our most steadfast allies, including the U.K, Israel, Australia, Canada, and Germany.”

The 741 people who signed the letter included those who served in Republican administrations and high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

The National Security Leaders for America note in their letter that members of the group don’t agree on everything, but adhere to the fundamental principle that national security requires a “serious and capable” leader.