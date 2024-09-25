How Atlanta Native, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown Could Change Sneaker Industry With Launch Of Independent Brand

The basketball sneaker industry produces over $5 billion in revenue annually. But while elite NBA stars fuel the industry, players are behind when it comes to having ownership within the sneaker industry.

Atlanta native, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown could change the sneaker industry with the launch of his independent brand, “741.” The numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently, each representing spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings, respectively.

Brown’s ambitious venture comes after he turned down over $50 million in endorsements to launch his own brand. After Brown’s Adidas deal was completed three years ago, Brown declined to sign a contract with a major sneaker brand, often calling out the companies for what he believes is a failure to grant athletes creative control.

During an interview on the “Point Forward” podcast, Brown, a star player for the Boston Celtics, spoke about how players are treated by major sneaker companies after their careers decline.

“How it ends right, once you get to the end of those deals where maybe your influence has dropped and they’re looking at the new one, how do they treat you on the way out,” Brown expressed.

The model of athletes owning their own sneaker brand isn’t new, but it’s not done often.

In 1989, New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing became the first NBA player to launch his own sneaker brand with Ewing Athletics. At its peak in the early 1990s, Ewing Athletics competed with sales of Nike, Reebok and Adidas.

However, as Ewing’s career declined on the court, Ewing Athletics suffered and the company eventually folded in 1995. With the rise of sneaker culture and homage to retro brands, Ewing Athletics relaunched in 2012 and continues to enjoy a profitable second act. Last month, Ewing Athletics announced a new collaboration with reggaeton artist Yandel. In 2023, Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac released the JUDAH 1, the first NBA-level basketball shoe with a visible Bible verse.

The creation of 741 stems from Brown’s desire to create a solution for the traditional athlete endorsement model. Kobe Bryant also served as an inspiration. “ Kobe’s journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That’s the mindset I’m bringing to 741,” says Brown.

Brown seeks to change the narrative by inspiring the next generation of athletes to focus more on ownership, instead of only opting for the coveted signature sneaker deal.

“The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s time to think different and be different… create new ideas. It’s time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them. ”

