Exclusive: First Ever HBCU EBONY Yard Fest Brings Music, Financial Empowerment To The AUC

EBONY recently made history with its inaugural EBONY HBCU Yard Fest, an unforgettable celebration of HBCU culture in Atlanta.

Held at Morehouse College on September 24, the event welcomed thousands of students from the Atlanta University Center (AUC) schools—Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown—for an evening of entertainment, empowerment, and community.

This first-ever campus takeover was hosted in partnership with Wells Fargo and 300 Entertainment, aimed to inspire and uplift the next generation of Black leaders through a dynamic blend of fun and financial empowerment.

HBCUs have long been a foundation for Black education and culture, and EBONY’s Yard Fest sought to amplify this rich legacy.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman says: “EBONY has always had a rich history in Atlanta. Through the Civil Rights Movement and everything, you can look through the pages of the magazine and see the connection. The thought leaders of tomorrow are right here, and if we want to make sure we’re moving Black forward, we have to be here at Morehouse.”

In collaboration with Wells Fargo, the beloved Black media company offered students practical financial advice with an exclusive live recording of the hit podcast Funky Friday, hosted by former NFL star Cam Newton.

This special episode focused on the importance of financial literacy and gave students actionable tips for building wealth and managing their finances. Bridgeman, a guest on the episode, shared personal money stories with Newton, aimed at empowering students to take control of their financial futures.

Of course, Yard Fest wouldn’t have been complete without great music. In partnership with 300 Entertainment, EBONY presented the New & Next Up Artists Showcase, a platform that spotlighted rising talent in the music industry. The lineup featured performances by emerging artists OMB Peezy, Chikoruss, and the R&B quartet WanMor.

One of the most exciting elements of the Yard Fest was the Young, Gifted & Black Talent Show, where AUC students took center stage to showcase their skills. Ten students performed for the chance to win a cash prize, which could help them launch their artistic careers.

Bridgeman praised the students’ bravery and talent. “First, they had to be bold enough to say, ‘I want to be part of this,’” she said. “Going up in front of your peers, knowing this is on social media… that takes courage.”

For Bridgeman, the talent show—and the entire Yard Fest—was about more than just entertainment. It was about investing in the dreams of young, gifted, and Black students. “Seeing the smiles on their faces, knowing we believed in them, that’s everything,” she said. “It makes it all worth it.”

