Georgia officials ‘concerned’ about new hand-counted ballot rule ahead of 2024 election

Georgia legislators are expressing concern over the state’s new hand-counted ballot rule which many worry may at the very least delay results and at worst could cause election night chaos and lead to more post-election chaos.

On Friday, Sept. 20, with just six weeks to go before the Nov. 5 presidential vote, the pro-Trump majority on Georgia’s State Election Board voted 3-2 to require ballots to be hand-counted in the battleground state. Trump continue to claim that he won the state and the presidential election in the

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is “very concerned” about the state’s new hand-counted ballot rule, which he sees as an “effort to turn the democracy on its head.”

According to Sen. Warnock, the Sept. 20 ruling was prompted by the Republican-led state’s fear of Democrats growing in power. “The news that Georgia voters [ought to be] paying attention to is this: The fact that they are doing this, means that they know we’re winning,” Warnock said. “They know that the momentum is with Kamala Harris, and this effort to turn the democracy on its head, so that rather than the voters picking their representatives, the folks who are running get to pick their voters — it won’t stand.” Warnock spoke of the “voter suppression” that he experienced during his election runs and the type that’s known to happen in efforts to stop certain communities from voting.

“This is how voter suppression happens. Undermine votes a little bit here a little there,” Warnock said after recalling his lawsuit against Georgia state officials to allow Georgia voters to vote during the first weekend of his run-off election.

Georgia’s election board voted 3-2 to mandate hand-counting of ballots in addition to the existing machine count, a groundbreaking decision made with less than 50 days remaining before Election Day.

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger expressed his concerns over the hand-counting of ballots.

“Attorney General Chris Carr has stated that these rules would not withstand a legal challenge, and I have worked every day to strengthen Georgia’s election law to ensure our elections remain safe, secure, and free,” Raffensperger said after the election board’s ruling.

The last day for voter registration is on Oct. 7.

About Post Author