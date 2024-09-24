Exclusive: Jussie Smollett Debuts Latest Film ‘The Lost Holliday’ During Atlanta Screening

A packed house gathered for the Atlanta screening of The Lost Holliday, the latest project directed, produced, co-written and starring Jussie Smollett.

The film, which premiered at the 2024 American Black Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Vivica A. Fox, Cynthia Bailey, Jabari Redd and more.

The evening brought together cast, filmmakers and fans eager to experience the story. The screening was followed by an insightful panel discussion moderated by prolific writer and professor Dr. Daniel Black. The panel also featured Smollett, producers of the film Mona Scott-Young, Tressa Smallwood and actor Jabari Redd.

The narrative of the film is rich with love, forgiveness, and family. In an exclusive interview with ADW, emphasized these themes, stating, “I really hope the audience takes away love. There’s so much love in this film. It’s all about love, forgiveness, family, making amends for the things that you thought it was too late to do.” He continues, “I really want us to realize how much more alike we are than not… We’re Black, period. And I hope we recognize love and joy in that.”

The film was shot in just 11 days. “It’s super intense, but it’s also an intensity that I love. I love the chaos of it all, and just pulling it all together… we got it done.” Smollett said.

During the panel discussion, Mona Scott-Young spoke to the heart of the project. “We poured so much love, family, and heart into making this film. It’s beautifully written, acted, directed, and produced. We hope the audience feels that,” she said.

One of the most compelling aspects of the film is its exploration of adoption within Black families. Dr. Daniel Black posed a thought-provoking question during the talkback, asking how the film expands or introduces new constructs of family in the Black community.

Tressa Smallwood touched on the subject saying: “The Lost Holliday is happening more and more, and it gives people hope. There are so many children who need to be adopted, and we’re opening up a new door by saying it’s okay—and it’s a good thing.”

Scott-Young added: “I also think the subtext of this movie is all about family. Not just the family that you’re born into, the family that you adopt, the family that you make, the people that you meet, that you connect with.”

The film’s message, though wrapped in drama and moments of laughter, is ultimately one of hope and reconciliation. Smollett’s vision of Black love, unity, and the power of forgiveness resonated deeply with the crowd. “We’re in a time where we talk at each other, but we’re not talking to each other,” Smollett said. He hopes that The Lost Holliday will remind viewers—particularly Black audiences—of what brings us together. “I want us to realize how much more alike we are than not.”

Catch the film in select AMC theater locations starting September 27.

