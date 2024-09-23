Stopped Short On Sunday Night: Falcons Fall To Chiefs On Potential Game-Winning Drive

Days after an improbable victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in the midst of another potential game-winning drive in a “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Falcons were down 22-17 and threatening to score in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Two penalties on the Chiefs helped to keep the drive alive. But on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1, the Falcons decided to run Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, both were stopped short of the first down marker leading to a Chiefs victory.

Following the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke about the decisions and the importance of trusting his players.

“You got to trust your guys, got to believe in your guys,” Morris said in the post-game press conference. “It’s a reason it’s called a team. You believe in your guys. You go out there and you do it. You rely heavily on the guys that’s out there as veterans. You make your decisions and you live with them.”

Despite the loss, the Falcons struck early as Kirk Cousins found Drake London for a touchdown score on the game’s opening drive.

The Chiefs would tie the game before Bijan Robinson scored and put the Falcons back up 14-7. By halftime, the Falcons held a 14-13 lead.

The Chiefs would dominate the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 9-0.

But the Falcons put together multiple impressive drives in the 4th quarter, one leading to a field goal. With under five minutes remaining and the Falcons driving in the red zone, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts appeared to be tackled in the end zone. However, to the dismay of Falcons fans, pass interference was not called on the Chiefs.

The Falcons decided to go for it on 4th down and failed after Cousins and London could not connect in the end zone.

But the Falcons defense held the Chiefs on the following drive and forced a punt, giving Cousins and the Falcons offense a final opportunity to win the game. However, an impressive drive was stopped short after the two run plays could not produce one yard.

Morris seeks to move forward as his team faces rival New Orleans Saints next week.

“We have to be focused on the next opponent, which happens to be a [NFC South] opponent,” Morris said. “We have to prepare ourselves to go out there and play that football game.”

