Morehouse Roars to Victory in Thrilling Chicago Football Classic Comeback

The Morehouse Maroon Tigers secured a dramatic 31-28 victory against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at the XXVI Chicago Football Classic (Photo Credit: Lanette Warbington).

The stadium erupted as the fourth quarter took a thrilling turn.

The Kentucky State Thorobreds were leading, but the Morehouse Maroon Tigers staged a remarkable comeback in the final two minutes. With just 1:55 left on the clock, they connected on a 22-yard touchdown throw, and in the final seconds, they sealed the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass to secure a stunning 31-28 victory.

Standout Performances on Both Sides

Miles Scott had an impressive performance, completing 21 of 38 passes for 369 yards, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for an additional touchdown with 53 yards on the ground despite three interceptions.

Ajani Williams led the receiving corps with five catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Kamrin Brunson added five receptions for 59 yards and a score.

Maurice Veney also contributed with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. As a unit, the Maroon Tigers’ offense amassed 451 yards.

Head Coach Terance Mathis guided the Morehouse Maroon Tigers to their first season victory, marking a significant milestone as he secured his inaugural win in collegiate coaching. During the XXVI Chicago Football Classic, the Maroon Tigers fought against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at Soldier Field.

As a former NFL wide receiver, Mathis’s leadership proved pivotal in this exciting matchup.

The Thorobreds opened the second quarter with a 71-yard scoring drive, taking 3:54 off the clock to regain the lead at 14-8. The Maroon Tigers answered just before halftime, traveling 80 yards in four plays and 43 seconds.

Morehouse quarterback Miles Scott went four-for-four during the drive, starting with a 25-yard pass to Ajani Williams, who stepped out of bounds to stop the clock. He then connected with Kamrin Brunson for 13 yards and Donovan Logan for 17 yards. After a Kentucky State timeout, Scott threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brunson with just three seconds left, giving Morehouse a 15-14 lead at the break.

To start the second half, Morehouse threw an interception and then punted. Following the punt, Kentucky State drove 78 yards in 5:27, scoring a touchdown to take a 21-15 lead.

Sean Johnson anchored the Maroon Tigers defense with 12 tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss. Ronald Davis III had seven tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, and Tyrese Stanley also had seven tackles.

Kentucky State’s Denim Johnson was named the Chicago Football Classic Offensive Player of the Game after completing 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and rushing for 109 yards, including a touchdown. Tray Blackmon Jr., also from Kentucky State, earned Defensive Player of the Game honors with 3.5 tackles and an interception.

Celebrating HBCU Culture and Legacy

The College Football Classic’s mission is to inspire Black high school and college students through support for programs, initiatives and events that increase awareness of opportunities to achieve educational excellence. Founded by brothers Everett Rand and Tim Rand, and Larry Huggins in 1997, CFC events influence students and parents to consider Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ rich academic and cultural opportunities. Since its inception, the College Fair and the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund have awarded over five million dollars in scholarships.

Community Leaders and Luminaries Attend

Notable attendees at the event included Mayor Brandon Johnson, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Gary, Indiana Mayor Eddie Melton, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and CFC founders Larry Huggins, Everett Rand, and Tim Rand. Ron Redd represented BMO.

Fawn Smith was there for Comcast NBC5, and Tom Ricketts from the Chicago Cubs attended. The event featured remarks on the game’s historical significance, and Rev. Jackson was honored with a service award.

Morehouse emerged victorious in the Battle of the Bands against Kentucky State. They showcased their hometown pride with melodies from Usher and honored the late Rich Homie Quan, who passed away on Sept. 5. Kentucky State University brought an old-school vibe with selections from Gerald Levert, while both bands incorporated popular TikTok trends into their performances.

The event was energetic, with local high schools, junior colleges, family and friends attending the game to support.

As the action intensified in the fourth quarter, attendees were thrilled to witness two HBCU teams compete. The Chicago Football Classic HBCU Week also inspired many, highlighting college options and career opportunities for students considering HBCUs.

