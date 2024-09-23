Exclusive: Mayor Andre Dickens Discusses 2024 Election At ‘Harris-Walz Tailgate’ Prior To Falcons, Chiefs Game

Football and politics were both up for discussion before the Atlanta Falcons primetime game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Harris-Walz campaign hosted the “Harris-Walz Tailgate” to bring awareness to thousands of football fans on the upcoming election.

Mayor Andre Dickens spoke with ADW about the event and the importance of getting voters engaged.

“It is more of an awareness event right here,” Mayor Dickens said. “This is an activation to get people you know excited about the election that’s coming up, giving them the tools that they need to be able to tell a friend about it. So this is speaking to folks that, you know we want to make sure that at a sport needs that so they still have their mind on voting, because it’s coming up real soon,”

Georgia will play a key role in the 2024 election and is critical for VP Kamala Harris. Two days before the game, Harris made her 17th visit to Georgia since becoming Vice President and her eighth visit to the state in 2024.

In June, she spoke at a 100 Black Men conference, participated in a gun violence summit with Atlanta rapper Quavo, and celebrated Juneteenth with voters in the heart of Atlanta. And she kicked off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in Savannah, and made two visits to the state for her economic impact tour.

During the 2020 election, President Joe Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes. Dickens spoke about how Georgia will play a role.

“In 2020, 11,000 votes were the difference between Georgia going blue or Georgia sticking with Donald Trump,” Dickens said. “And so now we have to do all we can to make sure we find every voter and encourage them to vote for Kamala Harris. And Georgia will once again be blue, and we have to make sure of that. Because the road to the White House now goes through Georgia. We’ve done it before. We can do it again. And so Georgia is a significantly important state to get the delegates that we need to make sure that Harris is elected.”

About Post Author