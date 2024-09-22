TreeHouse Youth Program Expands To Atlanta, Plans To Open 100 Sites

Esteemed youth mentorship program, TreeHouse, has announced plans to expand to Georgia and will be launching 100 High School support groups in Atlanta. The highly successful youth mentorship program, which currently operates in over 50 locations across the United States, will now extend its reach to the southern region of the country.

TreeHouse is on a mission to end hopelessness among teens. TreeHouse recently appointed Georgia Area Director Kandis Knight, an entertainment industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. Knight, a former youth Sunday School teacher, has worked in elite music circles in Minneapolis and Atlanta and currently dedicates her life to youth ministry.

“The pandemic opened my eyes, and I felt called to focus on youth. My children attended TreeHouse in Minnesota and were transformed by the love and support they received. Recognizing that this was missing in Georgia, I believe God’s plan was to bring TreeHouse here to help our youth navigate these trying times,” says Knight.

Knight plans to open 100 TreeHouses within Atlanta’s perimeter by August 2029 to “fast-track” change. “Atlanta youth are in crisis and TreeHouse’s track record proves we are fully committed to youth and community and ready to answer the call. TreeHouse is exactly what Atlanta needs; our youth are hurting, and it is time to heal,” explains Knight.

This year TreeHouse is celebrating 40 years of service to the community. “I am excited to usher TreeHouse into Georgia and to be at the helm of a progressive, youth-driven powerhouse,” says Knight.

