Over 50 HBCU Football Legends Endorse Kamala Harris For President

Over 50 former football legends, representing 25 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) endorsed fellow HBCU alum Vice-President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz for election in November. Doug Williams, the first Black QB to start, win and be named MVP of a Super Bowl, joined other HBCU legends in the endorsement.

In a May 26, 2024 White House statement, Vice-President Harris spoke of the impact of her HBCU experience (at Howard University) and the leadership of talented and motivated individuals in all walks of life in communities throughout America. Given her integrity, values and demonstrated commitment to justice and equality of opportunity, we are confident that as President she will serve the best interests of all Americans.

“As a proud graduate of Howard University, I know firsthand that our HBCUs are centers of academic excellence,” VP Harris said. “For generations, these anchors of our communities have played a pivotal role in building and contributing to America’s leadership at home and abroad. Today, graduates from our Nation’s more than 100 HBCUs are in every room where important decisions are made – leading in our schools, hospitals, courtrooms, boardrooms, and at the highest levels of government. And as we look forward, we know that our HBCUs will continue to prepare young leaders to build a better, more just future for our country and the world.”

While endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket, the legends have also emphasized that they do not expect that anyone should simply do so on blind faith. “We encourage all citizens to study the candidates and issues and make their own judgments,” Harris said. “We have done so, and are inspired and proud of the leadership that President Harris and Vice-President Walz will provide. But throughout our careers we have competed on the merits, and we respect the rights of others to compete now and reach their own conclusions about candidates.”

The 52 HBCU football legends, (which include 10 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees and two Super Bowl MVPs) endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket:

JOE “747” ADAMS (Tennessee St.)

WILLARD BAILEY (Head Coach at Virginia Union, Norfolk St. & Virginia-Lynchburg) ANTOINE BETHEA (Howard)

MEL BLOUNT (Southern, Pro Football Hall of Fame)

EMERSON BOOZER (Maryland Eastern Shore)

ROBERT BRAZILE (Jackson St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)

WAYMOND BRYANT (Tennessee St.)

HAROLD CARMICHAEL (Southern, Pro Football Hall of Fame)

HARRY CARSON (South Carolina St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)

RAYMOND CHESTER (Morgan St.)

BEN COATES (Livingstone)

GREG COLEMAN (Florida A&M, First Black Punter in NFL)

KEVIN DENT (Jackson St.)

RICHARD DENT (Tennessee St., Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XX MVP) PARNELL DICKINSON (Mississippi Valley St.)

DONALD DRIVER (Alcorn St.)

LESLIE FRAZIER (Alcorn St., Former Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings)

JIMMIE GILES (Alcorn St.)

JAMES “SHACK” HARRIS (Grambling St., First Black full-time starting NFL QB)

BILL HAYES (Head Coach at Winston-Salem St. & North Carolina A&T)

THOMAS “HOLLYWOOD” HENDERSON (Langston)

KENNY HOUSTON (Prairie View A&M, Pro Football Hall of Fame)

RICHARD HUNTLEY (Winston-Salem St.)

HAROLD JACKSON (Jackson St.)

RICHARD “TOMBSTONE” JACKSON (Southern)

WILLIE JEFFRIES (Head Coach at South Carolina St. & Howard)

BILLY JOE (Head Coach at Central St., Miles & Florida A&M)

ED “TOO TALL” JONES (Tennessee St., #1 Overall Pick in the 1974 NFL Draft)

WILLIE LANIER (Morgan St., Pro Football Hall of Fame, First Black starting MLB in NFL)

HENRY LAWRENCE (Florida A&M)

ALBERT LEWIS (Grambling St.)

FRANK LEWIS (Grambling St.)

JIM MARSALIS (Tennessee St.)

CHARLIE NEAL (Legendary HBCU Broadcaster)

TIMMY NEWSOME (Winston-Salem St.)

NATE NEWTON (Florida A&M)

LEMAR PARRISH (Lincoln)

ROBERT PORCHER III (South Carolina St.)

PETE RICHARDSON (Head Coach at Winston-Salem St. & Southern)

ART SHELL (Maryland Eastern Shore, Pro Football Hall of Fame, First Black NFL Head Coach)

DONNIE SHELL (South Carolina St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)

JACKIE SLATER (Jackson St., Pro Football Hall of Fame)

TORRANCE SMALLS (Alcorn St.)

JOE TAYLOR (Head Coach at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton & Florida A&M)

DR. DENNIS THOMAS (Former MEAC Commissioner)

WILLIE TOTTEN (Mississippi Valley St.)

JOHNNY WALTON (Elizabeth City St.)

EVERSON WALLS (Grambling St.)

SAMMY WHITE (Grambling St.)

DOUG WILLIAMS (Grambling St., First Black QB to start, win & named MVP of a Super Bowl)

ERIK WILLIAMS (Central St.)

ROYNELL YOUNG (Alcorn St.)

