Black-owned Social Media App, Spill, Serves the Tea to Black X Users

In mid-2023 a group of Black Twitter users banned together to switch to and promote a new Black-owned social media app called Spill. The app was created by a group of former Twitter users who left the company during the dark days of the Elon MusK takeover. Twitter, now X users continued to complain about a number of restrictions imposed by the new owner including the number of tweets users can see.

Then along came Spill, which is intended to become ‘the de facto platform to discover and discuss culture worldwide.’

The Spill feed has a left tab, called “Fresh Tea,” where users can discover recommended or trending content and a right tab, “My Brew,” where users see posts from people they are following. The tabs are similar to Twitter’s “For You” and “Following” feeds.

The social platform, created by ex-Twitter employees Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, has garnered online buzz in the last week, with Black celebrities including musician Questlove and actor Keke Palmer counted among its recent members.

Terrell said his team is building a large language artificial intelligence model trained by Black LGBTQ people to identify discriminatory content in addition to using human moderators.

“We are here to build a place that centers Black folks, queer folks and other marginalized groups,” Terrell said in a video interview. “We’re not tolerating any hate.”

Now with the release of Spades on SPILL, the platform is attempting to harness the essence of this timeless tradition and elevate it to new heights, seamlessly blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology. Users have enhanced access to seeing what’s tea in your community, create memes, hot takes and get reactions at the speed of culture.

About Post Author