Usher, LL Cool J And More Honored At 2024 BMAC Gala

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) hosted its fourth annual BMAC Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The star-studded evening celebrated passionate artists, executives, entrepreneurs, and activists who are changemakers using their platforms to uplift social justice and positive impact within their communities.

The 2024 BMAC Gala Honorees included:

Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award: LL COOL J (GRAMMY® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, actor, and author)

Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award: USHER (GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, and dancer)

BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills (President and Chief Executive Officer), Louis Carr (President, Media Sales), Constance Orlando (Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy), and Kimberly Paige (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer) of BET Media Group (Black Entertainment Television Media Group)

BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor (Chief Executive Officer of BeyGOOD)

BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation

Hosted by entertainment and lifestyle icon, Kenny Burns, the evening featured a lineup of surprise presenters including Bobby Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Attorney Ben Crump, and many of the honorees’ close friends. Additional attendees included Gunna, Flavor Flav, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Evan Ross, Anthony Hamilton, Mona Scott Young, Mayor Michael Tubbs, Kevin Liles, Harvey Mason Jr. & more.

“The BMAC Gala is unlike anything else – it’s the intersection of activism and music. We’re not celebrating record sales, streaming numbers, or other accolades. When most are turning down the volume around social, racial and economic justice, we’re doubling down on efforts and spotlighting the positive and meaningful impact that the music industry has made on society, which is what we hope to inspire with this event,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-Founder/President/CEO.

Special highlights from the evening included:

USHER graciously accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from Bobby Brown saying, “Aside from just being USHER, the performer, the entertainer, I strive everyday to just be USHER, the human, who has the means and the power to inspire and bring awareness to the issues that we face as Black men and women in this country.”

Attorney Ben Crump surprised LL COOL J on-stage to present him with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. In his acceptance speech, LL COOL J inspired the crowd: “You must continue to believe in the beauty of your dreams. If I can come all the way here from Queens and do the things that I’m doing, then anything is possible.”

Mayor Michael Tubbs and BMAC surprised Gunna with a special commendation from the Mayors of Guaranteed Income, which includes over 170 mayors from across the country. Gunna then took the stage to highlight the BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program, sharing “I’m here to make sure my community is uplifted – this GI program is going to help change a lot of lives.” The partnership with BMAC will provide a $1,000 monthly stipend to 30 families residing in South Fulton, GA.

Taraji P. Henson graced the stage to present BET Media Group with the BMAC Social Impact Award.

Olympic gold medalists Maggie Steffens and Ashleigh Johnson surprised Flavor Flav on stage with a captain’s flag to show their gratitude for his unwavering support for women’s sports.

BJ The Chicago Kid kicked off the evening with a touching rendition of the Black National Anthem and Anthony Hamilton and The Hamiltones electrified the crowd with a soulful medley.

The evening’s festivities also included BMAC’s inaugural auction, in partnership with Julien’s Auctions, featuring items including Flavor Flav’s iconic clock necklace and the legendary James Brown’s sunglasses.

Alongside the fourth annual Gala, BMAC hosted a series of events leading up to the star-studded night. Kicking off the week, the organization co-hosted the Black.Future.Now. Brunch in partnership with The Revels Group. On Tuesday, September 17, BMAC’s co-founder, president and CEO, Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, accepted the highly-esteemed SESAC Visionary Award at The Highlight Room. Following the SESAC awards, Prophet, in conversation with BMI’s president & CEO, Mike O’Neill, discussed the possibilities and challenges of AI at a panel co-hosted with BMI. To conclude the week of festivities, BMAC will host a breakfast to highlight their partnership with Neil Lasher, celebrating sobriety and offering support for those struggling in the music industry.

The annual BMAC Gala celebrates individuals and organizations who are helping to fuel BMAC’s mission of furthering racial equity and economic justice. Since BMAC’s inception in 2020, the organization has doubled down on its efforts to create systemic change within communities, driving towards policy change that uplifts generations. Recent initiatives include guaranteed income and mentorship programs that provide financial resources, paid internships, full-time jobs, and more to help support the next generation of Black creatives; ; Supporting policy change like the CREATE Art Act, NO FAKES Act, RAP ACT, and SAG-AFTRA’s Sound Recording Deal; Co-covening the first ever congressional briefing on racial equity legislation; Reports like Three Chords and the Actual Truth and the annual Music Industry Report Card that holds the industry accountable; among others.

The BMAC Board includes Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Caron Veazey, Ashaunna Ayars, Naima Cochrane, Jamil Davis, Shawn Holiday, Damien Smith, and Courtney Stewart. The Black Music Action Coalition Advisory Board consists of music industry icons including the late Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff and Quincy Jones. The 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala is produced by Donna Grecco for Primary Wave and Rikki Hughes for Magic Lemonade, and presented by Live Nation with support from partner Variety. For more information regarding Black Music Action Coalition and the BMAC Gala, please visit bmacoalition.org.

