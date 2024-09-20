Netflix Geeked Week 2024: First Ever Live In-Person Showcase Features ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ And ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix Geeked Week 2024 took Atlanta by storm with a live two-hour extravaganza, uniting thousands of fans in person and millions more through live streams on YouTube, Twitch, and X.

Now in its fourth year, the annual celebration of all things Netflix geek culture returned bigger and bolder, packed with exclusive reveals, trailers, and immersive fan experiences.

Hosted by actor Joe Manganiello, the event dropped exciting updates on over a dozen beloved shows and movies, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Black Mirror, Wednesday, Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Among the most highly anticipated releases was Squid Game: Unleashed, a thrilling upcoming game that had the crowd buzzing. Fans also got a sneak peek at Monument Valley 3 and jaw-dropping trailers for upcoming films like Don’t Move, It’s What’s Inside, and The Platform 2.

One of the night’s major announcements came when Manganiello revealed that he will be stepping into the role of the iconic villain Mr. 0 in the second season of One Piece, starring alongside Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday.

Netflix fans were treated to the charismatic emceeing of Cobra Kai stars Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, who held it down in the Fan Zone Pod Stage, breaking down trailers and chatting with fans.

Special appearances from a star-studded lineup — including Alycia Debnam-Carey, Charlie Brooker, Finn Wittrock, and Zack Snyder — kept the energy high, while Black Mirror season 7 revealed a powerhouse cast that includes Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, and Awkwafina, just to name a few.

The live showcase also featured a special fan set tour from the upcoming season of Stranger Things 5.

For fans on the ground, Geeked Week offered much more than just announcements. Attendees dove into interactive experiences like the Geeked Trivia Battle, Cosplay Showcase, and the Netflix Has Games Lounge.

An electric Squid Game-themed competition, Geeked Goodies, allowed online players from around the world to control Young Hee in a live-streamed version of Red Light, Green Light.

The event also shone a spotlight on the creativity of the Netflix fandom through the Geeked Hall of Fandom awards, where fans voted on categories such as Best Fan Art, Best Fan Transformation, and Best Fan Moment.

It was a fitting tribute to the devoted fanbase that has helped make Geeked Week a cornerstone of Netflix’s annual calendar.

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender were thrilled to meet Miya Cech, who will take on the role of Toph in the upcoming second season, now officially in production.

The event also confirmed the long-awaited final chapter of Arcane, set to unfold in three acts starting this November, a major highlight for fans of the animated series.

In short, Geeked Week 2024 delivered a fresh blend of exclusive content, exciting fan moments, and major announcements that left Netflix enthusiasts eagerly awaiting what’s to come.

With new projects, iconic character reveals, and interactive fun, this year’s event proved that Geeked Week continues to be the ultimate destination for fans to celebrate their favorite series and films.

