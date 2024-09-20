Kamala Harris Returns To Atlanta Today, Here’s What To Expect

Kamala Harris will make her 17th visit to Georgia since becoming Vice President and her eighth visit to the state in 2024.

In June, she spoke at a 100 Black Men conference, participated in a gun violence summit with Atlanta rapper Quavo, and celebrated Juneteenth with voters in the heart of Atlanta. And she kicked off her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour in Savannah, and made two visits to the state for her economic impact tour.

Today, Harris will speak about the dangerous consequences of Trump Abortion Bans which have been unleashed after his hand-selected Supreme Court Justices overturned Roe v. Wade.

She plans to address the deaths of Georgia women under the state’s extreme abortion ban that came to light this week in ProPublica.

The Vice President met with the family of Amber Nicole Thurman in Michigan Thursday evening.

She plans to call out Trump for saying he will personally cast his vote in Florida for an abortion ban just like the one in Georgia – noting that, if given the chance, he will ban abortion nationwide.

She plans to warn that consequences like what we have seen in Georgia will only intensify in another Trump presidency under his Project 2025 agenda.

This is the latest example of Vice President Harris going to the scene of an issue to shine a bright light on it in real time.

She went to Indiana, Iowa, and Arizona at pivotal moments in the fight against extreme abortion bans in each state.

She went to Tennessee the day after members of the “Tennessee Three” were expelled from the legislature to speak out on gun violence.

She went to Florida to swiftly shine a light on efforts to rewrite history.

About Post Author