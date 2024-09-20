Exclusive: Revolt World Returns To Atlanta, CEO Detavio Samuels Breaks Down This Year’s Most Anticipated Moments

Revolt World will return to Atlanta this weekend. This year’s theme is “We Are the Future” and will feature a line-up that will include Offset, Caresha, Mariah The Scientist, Pusha T, Law Roach, and more.

Days before the big three-day event, CEO Detavio Sameuls spoke with ADW to share insight on what attendees can expect.

“It feels exhilarating and thrilling because there’s so much anticipation,” Samuels said. “This will be a record breaking year. I think by the time this weekend comes, we would have moved 50% more tickets than we did last year, which is great because we have an expanded campus and more space for people. Point two, it’s going to be history making. Revolt World is always about impact and transformation for the people who were there. So to see thousands of people on that campus over the weekend.”

Over the past year, Revolt has been in the midst of a transition as the company is now owned by its employees. The shift has inspired Samuels and his team to prove the viability of the organization.

“The other reason its historical for us is because this will be the first year doing Revolt World as an employee-owned company,” he said. “And so I think there’s a different set of pride. We know we have something to prove, because now we are the owners, and so just looking forward to seeing how all of that shakes out.”

Some of the anticipated events will include bringing their flagship shows, such as “Caresha Please,” to a live audience.

“It’s a chance to kind of remove that screen right and get really up close and personal with that talent,” Samuels said. “It’s on demand and allows you to see the talent in their own environment. And having those candid conversations, interacting and engaging with the crowd. It’s not just going to be a conversation with two or three people on stage. They’re going to try and draw the crowd in and engage with the crowd and make sure people really kind of get a sense of who they are as people, beyond just what we see on our digital and linear television streams.”

In 46 days, the next U.S. President will be elected. Revolt World will also feature panel discussions to focus on this year’s election.

“It’s critical that our audience knows that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Samuels said. “The decision that we make this November will shift the course of not just America, but honestly the world. And so it’s important that everybody understand that that we are accountable to that truth and that we all do our part. And so at Revolt World, we will be registering people on the ground to vote. We have a panel with a Republican and Democrat who will go to war with each other on the issues, the policies and the national candidates. And we’ll have a one-on-one conversation with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. We’re going to make sure they registered to vote, and we hope we give them the energy that mobilizes them to the polls.”

Revolt World will take place at Pangaea Studios from Sept. 20-22.

