Angel Reese Graces Cover Of Sports Illustrated’s ’50 Most Influential Figures In Sports’ Issue

Angel Reese graces the cover of Sports Illustrated as she’s been named one of Sports Illustrated’s ’50 Most Influential Figures in Sports’ for 2024.

The Chicago Sky rookie forward has made a massive impact both on and off the court, earning her place among athletes, coaches, executives, and influencers shaping the world of sports today.

Reese has made an undeniable impression in the WNBA. Known for her dominant presence, the Chicago Sky forward dubbed “Bayou Barbie,” has captivated audiences with an impressive first season.

Despite her rookie season ending early due to injury, Reese’s accomplishments have already made her a standout player.

As Kristen Nelson of Sports Illustrated writes, “Since being drafted No. 7 by the Sky in April, Reese has gone from Bayou Barbie to WNBA All-Star, making a strong case for Rookie of the Year along the way,” SI’s Kristen Nelson wrote. “The 6′ 3” forward has already turned in a historic season. She set a league record for most consecutive double-doubles (15), became the first WNBA rookie to record back-to-back 20-rebound games (a feat not seen at the pro level since fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal did it in April 1993 as an NBA rookie).

She added: “The 22-year-old and SI October issue cover star has long parlayed her on-court success into savvy business opportunities; she recently paired up for a fitting candy partnership with Reese’s, released a collection with Reebok and has confirmed that she has a signature shoe on the way.”

Not to mention, the self proclaimed “Bayou Barbie” is also co-owner of the DC Power Football Club (Power FC), a premier professional women’s soccer team based in the DMV.

Though Reese’s rookie season was unfortunately cut short due to a wrist injury that required surgery, her stats speak for themselves. She played 34 games, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Although Reese won’t be able to finish her rookie season, she’s expected to make a full recovery. And while Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is likely to secure the Rookie of the Year title, Reese’s impact this season has truly been something to watch.

However, her influence goes beyond the stats—she is redefining what it means to be a young, successful athlete in today’s world.

Being named one of Sports Illustrated’s ’50 Most Influential Figures in Sports’ is still just the beginning for Reese.

About Post Author