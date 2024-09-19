Grady Health Set To Open New Outpatient Center In Atlanta’s West End

Grady Health System, in partnership with Fulton County leaders, is set to open the doors of its new Lee + White Outpatient Center in less than a week.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the state-of-the-art facility took place on Tuesday, signaling a new chapter in Grady’s efforts to expand healthcare access across Atlanta.

The 16,000-square-foot center, located on White Street in the Lee + White complex in Atlanta’s West End, will officially open to the public on September 23. It is the second of two outpatient facilities Grady has recently established south of Interstate 20, designed to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare services.

“Grady has worked strategically to identify areas that need better access to medical care, and our new Lee + White location is another step toward filling that gap,” said Shannon Sale, Chief Strategy Officer at Grady Health System. “We are grateful to Fulton County for its continued partnership in our ongoing efforts to provide the community with high-quality, comprehensive care closer to home.”

The new outpatient center offers a wide range of services, including primary care, geriatric and orthopedic care, and specialized treatments for HIV and behavioral health needs.

In addition to its 20 exam rooms, the facility features a pharmacy, two mammography rooms, lab spaces, and advanced imaging capabilities like an on-site x-ray machine.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts expressed his support for the expansion, stating, “The new Lee + White clinic will be instrumental in increasing healthcare access for Fulton County residents. The community knows that they can rely on Grady for quality care, and that’s why they have been our healthcare partner for more than a century.”

This outpatient center joins another facility on Cascade Road as part of Grady’s broader strategy to serve residents of Atlanta’s southern communities. The health system is also preparing to launch a freestanding emergency department in Union City, scheduled to open in 2026.

The Lee + White Outpatient Center will operate Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on September 23, offering Atlanta’s West End community a much-needed healthcare resource right in their neighborhood.

