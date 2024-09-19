Federal Reserve Rate Cut: How Does This Affect Georgia’s Economy?

In a pivotal shift on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a half-point cut to the Federal Funds Rate, its first rate reduction in over two years. The move, which came as a surprise to many, aims to spur economic growth and ease borrowing costs across the nation.

For businesses and consumers in Georgia, this decision is expected to have wide-reaching effects, particularly in sectors like real estate, housing, and lending.

The Fed’s decision comes after more than a year of aggressive rate hikes designed to curb inflation, which surged during the pandemic as consumers returned to spending after months of lockdown. Between March 2022 and August 2023, the Fed raised interest rates 11 times, taking them from near-zero levels to 5.33% in an effort to cool the economy and rein in rising prices.

Now, with inflation easing and economic growth slowing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled a shift in strategy, cutting rates to stave off further economic decline.

While the cut may not immediately transform borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, it carries strong symbolic weight, encouraging capital flow into key sectors like real estate.

Porter McDonald, managing director at Atlanta-based Landmark Properties said, “There’s almost some psychological element to a rate cut. The hope is that this will kick start investment in housing and development that has been sitting on the sidelines.”

Georgia’s real estate market is poised to feel the effects of this rate cut. High interest rates have weighed heavily on both commercial and residential real estate, with mortgage rates nearly doubling from pre-pandemic levels and many potential buyers and sellers locked out of the market.

The recent rate cut, however, is expected to change that trajectory.

“The rate cut sets us up for a fantastic 2025,” said Brad Sinclair, managing director of capital markets at real estate firm Avison Young. “I think 2025 is going to look a lot better than 2023 and 2024 has and (this rate cut) will continue the optimism that we seem to have right now.”

However, the cut isn’t a cure-all. Some experts caution that while lower borrowing costs may help, they won’t solve deeper structural issues facing the real estate sector.

Lynn McKee, director of Georgia State University’s commercial real estate master’s program, said, “While lower interest rates will help the (commercial real estate) market, it’s not going to solve all its problems,” he continues, “The cut “is no ‘silver bullet’ to what currently ails the market, which is overvaluation from years of abnormally low interest rates.”

The residential real estate market, however, may see quicker results. With mortgage rates dipping to around 6.1%, buyers who had been priced out of the market by high rates may start re-entering.

Dusty Talbert, marketing director at Providence Group, noted that a half-point change on a $500,000 loan can reduce monthly payments by $160. “I think it will be huge,” Talbert said. “I think it will bring a lot more buyers into the market who have been waiting it out.”

The latest move of the Federal Reserve also opens the door for millions of homeowners to refinance their existing mortgages at lower rates, potentially saving them thousands over the life of their loans.

According to Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), an estimated 2.9 million mortgage holders are now eligible to refinance.

ICE vice president of research and analysis said, “The fog may finally be clearing on the refinance market. They would be able to refinance and improve their payments.”

Though the immediate effects of the Fed’s rate cut may be modest, the long-term implications for Georgia’s economy are promising.

