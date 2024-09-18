Rich Homie Quan’s Homegoing Service Held In Atlanta: Killer Mike, DC Young Fly And More Pay Tribute

Family, friends, and fans of Rich Homie Quan paid tribute to the rap legend at a homegoing service held in South Fulton, a suburb of Atlanta.

A capacity audience attended the service which took place at World Changers.

On Sept. 5, the Atlanta-based rapper was rushed to Grady Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his home.

During the service, Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, shared how he was changed after the birth of his son.

“From the day I met corn and I held him, my life changed,” Lamar said. “I knew failure was not an option, but little did Quan know, he pushed me even harder to be a dad, to be a role model and to be an example of what a man should be built upon. Integrity, morals and values.”

Killer Mike also spoke and provided insight on Quan’s legacy, while also giving young members of the audience words of inspiration.

“I’m here first to speak on the behalf of the Black community here, because we’ve done a good job in the big city of Atlanta, in the small city of South Fulton, of being examples that you can be anything you want to be,” Killer Mike said. “You can be a little boy who wants to play baseball. You can train you can develop a discipline that although it doesn’t lead you to the major leagues, it leads you to the major leagues in music, and you can be an example for young people after you that anything is possible in this city. And Corey and Tammy have showed us that by the product that they produced. I want to thank them as parents for giving their child, the stability that they’re competent to do anything they want…We’re not burying a musician today, you’re burying a man. You’re burying a man who was a student, who was a student at Fort Valley State University…Everywhere I went in this city, you would hear his name in high praise and honor. So to young people in the room, I want to say, carry your parents name in a way that when it’s said, it’s going to be honorable and high praise.”

DC Young Fly also shed light on Quan’s impact.

“Y’all gave us an icon, y’all gave us a legend,” DC said. “We are all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here, we want to let y’all know that we’re going to continue on his legacy. Even though we’re here for a small amount of time, he made a big impact.”

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan was raised in East Atlanta and became a rising star in rap around 2012.

He gained prominence following the release of hits “Type of Way,” “My N—,” and “Walk Thru.” His sound helped to define an era of Atlanta rap that also featured rising stars such Future, Migos, and Young Thug.

