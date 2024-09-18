Diddy Denied Bail on Sex Abuse Charges, Will Remain in Jail in New York Until Court

Sean “Diddy Combs” indictment on sexual abuse charges will see the music industry mogul waiting behind bars for his court date as the New York judge in the case has denied him bail. Combs has been entangled in a litany of Me Too accusations since the allegations first surfaced.

Since November of 2023, eight lawsuits have been filed referencing Combs’, and at least six individuals have filed lawsuits alleging that Combs sexually assaulted or harassed them. The latest lawsuit was filed on May 23. Some lawsuits also include allegations of sex trafficking and drugging individuals against their will. One source indicated that the investigation extends beyond these lawsuits, with some accusers being interviewed multiple times and new witnesses coming forward.

While Combs continues to claim he was innocent of the charges, videotape of a 2016 incident involving Combs and his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie. Surveillance footage released by CNN on May 17 shows Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking Cassie during an altercation—details previously outlined in a lawsuit she filed against him.

In March, federal agents conducted raids on Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing investigation. A source mentioned that investigators obtained videos during these raids and are now contacting individuals identified in the footage. Among those questioned was a male sex worker featured in one of the tapes, though details of the discussions remain undisclosed.

Although the recording industry executive continued to deny the allegations, and in a People magazine article published in December of 2023, likening his plight to that of movie executive Harvey Weinstein could expand its probe to others in the hip-hop music industry and what that fallout may mean to other artists and the industry overall as cases like Young Thug’s trial in Atlanta has brought into question the impact of hip-hop music and the culture on listeners and non-listeners and whether or not rap lyrics can be used in court proceedings. Moreover, opponents of the genre are again contending that the message in the music contributes to criminal behavior.

