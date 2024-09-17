Monday Night Mayhem: Atlanta Falcons Stun Philadelphia Eagles In Primetime Showdown

The Atlanta Falcons had a 0.7% chance of defeating the Philadelphia Eagles with under 2:00 minutes remaining on the game clock. In the Falcons first primetime “Monday Night Football” game in four years, the team appeared to be facing defeat as the hometown Eagles (ahead 18-15) and Jalen Hurts were marching towards another score following the 2:00-minute warning.

But a dropped pass by the usually sturdy Saquon Barkley forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal and provided the Falcons with an opportunity to do the unthinkable.

After struggling for most of the first half, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and his young wide receivers saved their best for last.

With about 1 minute remaining in the game, down 21-15, Cousins orchestrated a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ended with a reception by Drake London.

“Guys were dialed in on their routes and made plays,” Cousins said after the game. “[Eagles] obviously were willing to surrender some yards, they just can’t give it that final touchdown. So felt like the first throw was pretty contested. But then had a couple where it felt like they were allowing us to be able to throw things underneath or down the field, as long as we weren’t getting over their heads. And then as we got closer, the coverage tightened. And that was really where it was so important that Drake was able to win the front pile on there.”

London celebrated the touchdown by being lifted by teammates, arms spread as if he were flying. Although the celebration would lead to a penalty, it was a reflection of the Falcons’ possibility to take flight in the 2024 season.

The game would be sealed after Jessie Bates III intercepted Hurts as the Eagles attempted one last drive with a few 30 seconds remaining.

The night was a moment of firsts for several reasons. It was the first time many of the Falcons played on “Monday Night Football,” it was Cousins’ first victory,” and it was coach Raheem Morris’ first win as head coach.

But even with the major win, Morris wants to keep his team focused on the larger prize of winning a Super Bowl.

“I’m pretty easy going, pretty steady,” Morris said. “I didn’t come here to just beat the Philadelphia Eagles. I was brought here to go out here and try to put us in a position to win championships. I’m never going to ride that emotional roller coaster. Every game you go out there, and it’s a process, right? You play the game, you go out there and try to win, try to give it your best efforts, and you got to be able to deal with the reality of those results.”

The Falcons will face the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Atlanta.

