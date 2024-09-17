Exclusive: Atlanta Wine And Food Festival Delights With A Weekend Of Culinary Excellence

Stepping into a field illuminated by bright lights and surrounded by stunning scenery, where small tents offer an array of enticing aromas and cocktails, creates an exciting sense of wonder and delight as you decide what to try first, and the choices are unlimited.

The Atlanta Wine and Food Festival, a renowned celebration of cuisine and culture, took place from Friday, Sept.13 until Sept. 15.

The line for the Historic Fourth Ward Park Festival stretched around the street from the Northern Entrance, which is directly across from Ponce City Market.

The weekend was a vibrant showcase of food, beverages, music, and community engagement. Each day featured a distinct theme highlighting an impressive variety of culinary delights.

Despite unpredictable weather, attendees arrived well-prepared with light rain jackets, capes, boots, and umbrellas.

Since its start in 2011, the festival has been a premier event, introducing everyone to the rich culinary heritage of the South, including its food, wine, beer, and spirits. This year, the festival upheld its tradition of excellence, offering an extensive array of culinary experiences that captivated a diverse audience.

Various Atlanta restaurants hosted exclusive dinners and brunches on Thursday to kick off the weekend, featuring curated menus by renowned chefs.

On Thursday, Dinner at The Americano with Scott Conant featured a multi-course meal with his signature cocktails and a signed copy of his book, Peace, Love, Pasta. Meanwhile, Dinner at Chai Pani showcased Pakistani, Indian, and Filipino cuisines, with chefs Sahar Siddiqi and Mia Ocino, and wine pairings by Henna Bakshi.

Beginning on Friday, September 13, the festival’s Tasting Tents, presented by Goya Foods, showcased varied cooking delights. The opening event, Flavor Funhouse, presented inventive flavors and unique food and drink combinations. On Saturday, September 14, attendees enjoyed classic Southern dishes alongside innovative creations. The final day, Sunday, September 15, featured grilled specialties and a lively celebration at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

With the VIP Experience pass, guests had access to all Tasting Tent events, enjoyed early entry, and had exclusive access to exceptional food and drink offerings within a dedicated VIP Tent.

The festival also emphasized its commitment to giving back, with a continued partnership with Children of Conservation for the 2024 season. Local businesses and culinary talents, such as Alexandria Courtney of C3D Creamery, who shared his opinion of being a part of the event this year,

“This festival stands out because, unlike many others, it’s designed to showcase our product. Unlike other festivals, they’re actively encouraging us to market ourselves; often, we may feel like they’re just out to take advantage of us. I appreciate this event. Plus, we enjoy good food and drinks and take a break—it’s a great experience.”

Chef Ashley Carlton, the owner of Not As Famous Cookie Company, located at 1080 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080, moved from Indianapolis to Atlanta in 2008 to establish his gourmet cookie shop. Initially starting with food trucks, Carlton expanded his business to include catering for private events, birthdays, and movie sets across Metro Atlanta.

Demetrius Brown of Bread & Butterfly drew a long line from start to finish with his famous “Lamb Tasso,” showcasing Caribbean cuisine and offering a flavorful introduction to the roots of dishes from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. This event aligned with Demetrius’s mission to elevate African Diaspora cuisine by reimagining traditional recipes, crafting engaging narratives around these modernized dishes, and making them accessible to all.

Meanwhile, sponsor Coca-Cola Zero Sugar set up a zero-sugar tent area where the atmosphere was energetic, thanks to legendary DJ Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan. Known for his roles as a television and radio personality, DJ, and rapper, Big Tigg entertained the crowd with a mix of R&B and classic tracks. Attendees enjoyed Coca-Cola or inspired cocktails while capturing memories at the event’s photo booth.

Several other prominent Atlanta natives also showcased their culinary expertise at the event. Alexis Valentine of AV Gourmet Food, Amanda Kinsey of Amanda’s BarBeeQue, and Kelli Ferrell, the distinguished author, celebrity chef, TV personality, and restaurateur who featured her Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, were among the notable participants. Additionally, Robert Butts and Nzali Scales from Black Smoke Kitchen & Bar & Zaza’s Kitchen contributed to the event, highlighting the valuable and diverse food scene of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Wine and Food Festival remains a must-attend event for food enthusiasts. It offers a memorable foodie and libation experience celebrating the best Southern cuisine and beyond.

Mark your calendars for next year’s festival, September 11-14, 2025. Stay connected by signing up for the festival newsletter, and for more information and updates, visit the festival’s official website and social media channels.

