A’ja Wilson And Caitlin Clark Shatter WNBA Records; Some Angel Reese Fans Seem Skeptical

In a historic weekend for the WNBA, two of the league’s most dynamic players, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, etched their names into the record books, shattering long-standing records.

On Sunday, A’ja Wilson reached a milestone that no player before her has achieved—scoring 1,000 points in a single WNBA season. Wilson’s record-breaking moment came late in the Aces’ 84-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun, where she nailed a midrange jumper with just under two minutes left to play.

The crowd at Michelob Ultra Arena erupted into applause, many holding signs emblazoned with “1,000” and “THE GOAT,” paying tribute to the two-time MVP.

“My teammates were just like, ‘all right, c’mon.’ If anyone is going to let me know anything – my teammates are going to make sure I know exactly what’s going on. It was fun. I’m glad I could finally get it,” Wilson said.

The accomplishment took Wilson by surprise, especially since she hadn’t anticipated being the first to hit the 1,000-point mark in a season. “There’s some buckets in this league,” she said. “It was pretty surreal. I didn’t really understand it was in reach until the second half when I was like, ‘oh no, this is doable.’”

Last week, Wilson surpassed the previous single-season scoring record of 939 points set by Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd in 2023. Yet, Wilson remains grounded, “I know someone is going to crush it soon and score 2,000 points in a season, so I’m going to hold onto it now while I’ve got it.”

On the same day, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark cemented her place in WNBA history by breaking the rookie scoring record with 761 points, surpassing Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus’ previous mark of 744 set in 2006.

Clark, known for her lethal shooting and dynamic playmaking, finished her team’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings with a career-high 35 points.

For Clark, this milestone was deeply personal, marking a “full circle” moment in her young career. “When I went to my first WNBA game, Seimone was the first player I ever met,” Clark reminisced. “I got my picture with her on my dad’s little phone. I was always a fan of her game and the way she could shoot and score the ball. It comes full circle, for sure.”

Clark’s record-breaking season hasn’t just been about scoring. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft has set a series of new records, including the WNBA’s single-season assist record, single-game assist record (19), and rookie assist record. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double and holds the record for the most three-pointers made by a rookie.

As Wilson and Clark made history, the conversation surrounding records in the WNBA continued, particularly around Wilson’s pursuit of another major milestone: the single-season rebound record.

Wilson is just 12 rebounds shy of surpassing Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s record of 446. However, Reese’s season was cut short by injury, leading some fans to question the legitimacy of Wilson potentially breaking the record under these circumstances.

Despite the social media debate, Wilson remains focused on her game, knowing that the records she sets today could be broken tomorrow. Reese, a generational talent, is expected to bounce back from her injury and continue setting new standards in the league.

“Man we all know who would’ve blown this record out of reach had she not gotten hurt. This will be fraudulent,” one X user commented.

Another X user wrote: “A’Ja my girl. The scoring record & MVP will be rightfully hers. But this rebound record, oh baby that’s gonna have an asterisk next to it. Idc. Get well soon Angel.”

Although Reese’s fans may feel frustrated, it’s important to recognize that Wilson had no influence over Reese’s injury and can’t be faulted for surpassing her record.

However, all three players can bask in their remarkable achievements, knowing that they’ve not only broken records but also ignited more excitement and enthusiasm into the sport.

