Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 Dead at 70

Tito Jackson, member of the famed Jackson family who performed with his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Marlon and Jackie died on Sunday, Sept. 15 from an apparent heart attack.

Tito’s sons — Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson — confirmed his death in an Instagram tribute early Monday morning.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” the sons captioned a carousel featuring photos of Tito, his sons and the Jackson 5 in collaboration with Tito’s official Instagram account.

“It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us,” they continued. “Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Jackson remained active in the music industry after the break up of the Jackson 5 and his brother Michael shot to superstar fame, as he continued to perform with brothers Marlon and Jackie under The Jacksons. The beloved remember of the iconic musical dynasty which includes Janet Jackson, performed in Los Angeles at Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park on Aug. 31 and in England only one week ago.

Jackson has also been performing over the decades with the B.B. King Blues Band.

