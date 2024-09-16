Exclusive: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys Showcase ‘Giants’ Of Black Art With New Exhibit In Atlanta

The art world and Atlanta’s booming entertainment scene converged at the High Museum of Art to preview a new exhibit by Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

The “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” highlights 98 works by 37 Black artists, owned by the music power couple. On Sept. 13, the red carpet event featured appearances by Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Baby, and Cordae, to name a few.

Attendees got an opportunity to witness the exhibit which was previously at the Brooklyn Museum.

Some of the highlights of the awe-inspiring exhibit includes Kehinde Wiley’s 25-foot-long “Femme Piquée par un Serpent”; Esther Mahlangu, “Ndebele Abstract”; Meleko Mokgosi’s “Bread, Butter, and Power”; and Ebony G. Patterson, . . . . they were just hanging out . . . you know . . . talking about . . . ( . . . when they grow up . . .).”

Another stand out includes multiple Gordon Parks photos of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and The Black Panthers taken during the 1960s and ’70s. Photographer Jamel Shabazz pays homage to 1980s era New York with photos that show the rise of hip-hop culture.

Other notable works include artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, Ernie Barnes and Meleko Mokgosi,

Overall, “Giants” celebrates the power of Black art by showcasing prolific pieces from different eras and introducing the works to a new generation. It’s truly serves as both a form of education and inspiration.

